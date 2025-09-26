Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season is upon us, and the Seattle Seahawks nearly treated the football world to an all-time prime-time collapse at the Arizona Cardinals. They blew a 17-3 third quarter lead and found themselves tied at 20 with 28 seconds left. However, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers saved the day for Seattle with a 52-yard field goal as time expired to propel his squad to a 23-20 win and a 3-1 start to 2025.

Arizona ending Seattle's seven-game winning streak, now eight games after Thursday's win, after being down multiple touchdowns in the second half would have been jaw-dropping. What stunning situations could potentially be realized in Week 4? Let's take a gander with the newest iteration of bold predictions, a five piece combo for the fourth week of the 2025 NFL season.

Bengals shock Broncos for "Monday Night Football" road upset

The Denver Broncos have won six consecutive home games, which stands as the third-longest active home streak in the NFL behind only the Buffalo Bills (13) and Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles (9). That streak is going to come to an end in Week 4 against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, the Bengals are dead least in the NFL total yards per game (220.7), rushing yards per game (49.0) and have committed the most turnovers (8) this season.

However, Cincinnati is finally going to get running back Chase Brown going, win the time of possession battle and knock off 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Pat Surtain II and his ferocious Broncos defense. Brown has just 93 yards rushing and a touchdown on 47 carries this season, good for the second-fewest yards per carry (2.0) through three games of a season since 1950, minimum 40 carries. That's atrocious. He'll break out on Monday against a Denver defense that ranks 20th (114.7 rushing yards per game allowed) against the run. The Broncos' pass rush co-leads the NFL with 12 sacks, but the Bengals will run it well enough to where that won't matter.

Denver quarterback Box Nix's four turnovers this season are tied for the fifth-most in the league, and Cincinnati fill-in quarterback Jake Browning's five turnovers are tied for the most in the NFL with Joe Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young. This week, Browning takes better care of the football than Nix, and the Bengals persevere as 7.5-point road underdogs, per FanDuel.

Chiefs upset Ravens as home underdog

Patrick Mahomes is off to the worst three-game start of his future Hall of Fame career. Mahomes has played the worst football of his career through three games of a season since he became the Chiefs' starter in 2018. He's thrown for the worst completion (59%), yards per pass attempt (6.4) and fewest passing touchdowns (3) through three games in his career. His inaccuracy has him leading the NFL with 22 off-target incompletions this season, which are also his most in a three-game span in career, per Pro Football Focus. That's why the Chiefs are averaging their fewest points per game (20.0), total yards per game (315.7) and yards/play (5.2) through three games since 2018, Mahomes' first season as a full-time starter.

Patrick Mahomes This Season

NFL Rank Comp Pct 59% 28th Pass Yards/Attempt 6.4 18th Pass TD 3 T-20th Off target Rate 21% Last Passer Rating 93.4 23rd



Lamar Jackson, his Baltimore Ravens two-time NFL MVP counterpart, is playing like he is the actual best quarterback in football. The Ravens have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL (37.0 points per game, the most through three games by a team with a losing record in NFL history. Jackson has nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions, which is a strong reason why he tied 2007 Tom Brady, that year's MVP after leading the Patriots to a perfect 16-0 regular season, for the highest passer rating in a season's first three games (141.8) in league history.

Lamar Jackson This Season

NFL Rank Comp Pct 72% 3rd Pass Yards/Attempt 9.6 1st Pass YPG 240.7 10th Pass TD 9 1st Passer Rating 141.8 1st

Despite Jackson's singular brilliance, some weird things will go down at Arrowhead, and the Chiefs will emerge victorious and overcome Mahomes' lackluster play as a 2.5-point home underdog, according to FanDuel.

Buccaneers upset Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) have won 17 straight games that Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts has started and finished this season. In those 17 games, Hurts has 22 passing touchdowns, 21 rushing touchdowns and only five turnovers.

That's a factor in why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) are a 3.5-point home underdog in Week 4, according to FanDuel. However, the Buccaneers are going to stun the Eagles and end their 17-game winning streak, a full regular season's worth of games, with Hurts in the lineup.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is going to make this a reality by blitzing Hurts into a panic. He's been blitzed on 45% of his dropbacks against Tampa Bay, which has resulted in a 53% completion percentage and an average of 4.8 yards per dropback. In the last meeting between these two defending NFC division winners in 2024, Tampa won 33-16 in a game they led 24-0. Hurts absorbed six sacks and registered two turnovers. Buccaneers quarterback shredded Philadelphia's secondary to the tune of 347 yards and two touchdowns on 30 of 47 passing.

This year's Eagles' secondary is worse, and Hurts looks way less comfortable as a passer in Kevin Patullo's offense than he did in Kellen Moore's offense last season. Tampa Bay hands Philadelphia their first loss of 2025 to end their 17-game winning streak with Hurts.

Panthers' Bryce Young wins second career road start at Patriots

Only Dave Klingler, the sixth overall pick of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, had a worse quarterback winning percentage on the road (0-13, .000) than Carolina Panthers 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young currently does (1-14, .067). However, he and the Panthers (5.5-point road underdogs per FanDuel) will upset the pride of North Carolina Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.

Carolina is fresh off a 30-0 demolition of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 on the strength of their defense, but this week, Young will lead the way, evade the grasp of Patriots edge rusher Harold Landry III (3.5 sacks, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL) and throw for at least three touchdowns in a victorious effort.

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty finally breaks out

Typically, it wouldn't be bold to project a top 10 pick running back like Las Vegas Raiders 2025 sixth overall Ashton Jeanty to have a big game. However, his first three games in the NFL have been a struggle: Jeanty has totaled the fewest yards rushing (144) and fewest rushing touchdowns (1) through three career games among five running backs drafted in the first six picks since 2010. The Raiders are also one of six teams without a 100-yard rushing game this season.

That's not surprising considering the 2024 Raiders were the NFL's worst rushing offense, averaging just 79.8 rushing yards per game. This week, Las Vegas will give Jeanty at least 20 carries for the first time against the Chicago Bears, and he'll take that higher volume to over 100 yards for the first time. Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams averaged 7.6 yards per carry (76 yards on 10 carries) against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Jeanty will average a higher yards per carry than that in Week 4 against Chicago.