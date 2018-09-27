NFL Week 4 Fantasy, DFS lineup advice: Start or sit Dalvin Cook? Plus a very sneaky DFS stack

NFL Week 4 is upon us and the Thursday game is a good one, with the Vikings and Rams playing. Should you start or sit Dalvin Cook? What to do with Robert Woods?

Heath Cummings, a Sr. Fantasy Analyst at CBS and a great follow on Twitter @HeathCummingsSr, joined the Pick Six Podcast, a DAILY NFL SHOW that you should subscribe to via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play, to talk about whether to play Cook, if Woods is undervalued and much more.

This includes some potential big plays this weekend as well as DFS nods.

One guy to watch in fantasy? Giovani Bernard, who continues to fill in for the injured Joe Mixon and draws the Atlanta Falcons defense, which, as Heath points out, has hemorrhaged fantasy points to pass-catching running backs for the last few years now. All of our rankers -- Heath, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg -- have Gio very high.

"This is not a new thing. This is not a small sample size. They were terrible two years ago. I think this is one of those funnel situations. They're fine with you throwing the ball to your running back," Heath said. "Gio is very good in that situation. He's going to be a monster this week. He's top five or six for me, Dave and Jamey."

This is another team with concentrated targets. And that's huge in fantasy. You're going go see Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara get 45 to 50 percent of the team's targets. It's not easy because of price, but it's very easy to know who to play in that lineup. I think Ben Watson is a sneaky tight end to play this week."

Heath also likes the Bengals for stacks as well as the Chargers. Both teams should be heavily owned.

But the really spicy team Heath is eying? The Dolphins. Full-blown contrarian play and I love it.

Hit the pod below for the full explanation on everything -- Watson, the Dolphins, why Jarvis Landry is "almost an auto play" -- or subscribe here to get the pod on your phone: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play