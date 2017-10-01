NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes the early kickoff from London at 9:30 a.m. ET and eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Takeaways)

Sunday

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins in London, 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Eagles at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

49ers at Arizona Cardinals , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Washington Redskins at Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)