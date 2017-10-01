NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Everything you need to know heading into Week 4 is right here

Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Here's the schedule, which includes the early kickoff from London at 9:30 a.m. ET and eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Chicago Bears  at  Green Bay Packers  (Takeaways)

Sunday
New Orleans Saints  vs.  Miami Dolphins  in London, 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers  at  Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills  at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans  at  Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Bengals  at  Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars  at  New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Rams at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers  at  New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions  at  Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
New York Giants  at  Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Eagles at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
49ers at  Arizona Cardinals , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders  at  Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Indianapolis Colts  at  Seattle Seahawks , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday
Washington Redskins  at Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

