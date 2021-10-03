Going into Week 4's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Carolina Panthers, the only defense anyone was talking about was the one in Carolina. The Panthers went into the game giving up the fewest passing yards in the NFL, the fewest rushing yards and had dominated their way to a 3-0 start. The Panthers defense was expected to dominate on Sunday, but instead, it was the Cowboys defense that put on the show during Dallas' wildly impressive 36-28 win.

Last year, the Cowboys fielded one of the worst defenses in football, but that now seems like an eternity ago thanks to Dan Quinn, who has completely revamped the unit. Under Quinn's leadership, the Cowboys have quietly become one of the better defenses in football and their improvement was on full display against the Panthers.

The Panthers tried to throw the ball early and often, but that plan blew up in their face thanks to an unexpectedly impressive Cowboys pass rush that had Sam Darnold running for his life for the better part of four quarters. The Cowboys recorded five sacks in the game, marking the first time since 2019 that they've hit that number. The pass rush was led by Randy Gregory, who was playing in just his second game this season due to COVID-19 issues.

Even when the Cowboys weren't sacking Darnold, they were still giving him fits as they hurried him more than 10 times. That pressure caused Darnold to rush several throws, including two in the second half that led to two different interceptions by Trevon Diggs. You can see his second one below.

Both of Diggs' picks came during a dominating third quarter where the Cowboys outscored the Panthers 20-0. After trailing 14-13 at the half, the Cowboys went into the fourth quarter with a comfortable 33-14 lead.

The interceptions by Diggs played a huge part in the dominating quarter as the Cowboys ended up turning the two picks into 10 points.

The Cowboys also got a brilliant performance from their offense -- Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and the rushing attack totaled more than 240 yards for just the sixth time this century -- but we're talking about the defense because no one saw this coming.

With Prescott returning this season, everyone expected to the Cowboys to have a high-powered offense, but no one expected their defense to be this good, this fast. If the defense keeps playing at the level that it's playing, the Cowboys might end up coasting to the NFC East title.

Alright, let's get to the grades for every game from Week 4. If you're looking for a deeper dive on the Bengals' wild 24-21 win over the Jaguars that was played on Thursday, be sure to click here.

Dallas 36-28 over Carolina

C Panthers It was the tale of two halves for the Panthers, who basically landed an "A" for the first two quarters and an "F" for the final two sessions. The best defense in the league held one of the best offenses in the league in the Cowboys to only 13 points at halftime, and Darnold rewarded them by scoring two rushing touchdowns to give the Panthers a one-point lead on the road. But, in the second half, Darnold and the defense both collapsed under pressure, with the former being sacked five times in the game and throwing two back-breaking interceptions -- both to Diggs -- which led to touchdowns by the Cowboys offense. It was a game the Panthers could've won, but when the Cowboys adjusted, Carolina didn't (or at least not until it was too late).

A- Cowboys It felt like the Cowboys were only a handful of mistakes from having a strong lead in the first half, but instead had a one-point deficit going into the half. They did a lot of good things in the first two quarters, though, especially from Ezekiel Elliott and Gregory, with Elliott running freely over the Panthers vaunted defense while Gregory racked up his first two sacks of the 2021 season. Those two sacks would add to a total of five on the day for the Cowboys defense, and toss in two interceptions by Diggs and Prescott and Co. had plenty of extra possessions to play with. And played with them they did, tap dancing around the 40-point mark with an explosive third quarter that saw them never look back.



Indianapolis 27-17 over Miami

B+ Colts The Colts offense got off to a slow start in this game, but it didn't end up hurting them too much and that's because their defense absolutely shut down the Dolphins. Not only did the Colts limit Miami to just 73 yards in the first half, but they only gave up one drive that went for more than 7 yards during that span, which allowed the Colts offense to build a 7-3 halftime lead that Indy would never relinquish. The Colts offense did finally wake up in the second half and a lot of that was thanks to Jonathan Taylor, who had a 38-yard carry on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Taylor (103 yards on 16 carries) and Carson Wentz (228 yards and two touchdowns) helped spur the Colts offense over the game's final two quarters. D Dolphins Whatever the Dolphins are doing on offense, it's not working. It didn't work with Tua Tagovailoa and it's not working with Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins had less than 100 yards of offense through the first three quarters and didn't start moving the ball until it was way too late. Defensively, the Dolphins just seemed to tire out in the second half, which is what happens when you're on the field for more than 37 minutes like Miami's defense was on Sunday.

Chicago 24-14 over Detroit

C- Lions The red zone was more like the Twilight Zone for the Lions on Sunday and that's why they ended up losing this game. During the first half alone, the Lions got inside of Chicago's 8-yard line on THREE separate drives, but on each drive, they came away with zero points. The first drive ended on a bizarre fumble. The second drive ended on a failed fourth down and the third drive ended on a strip sack of Jared Goff. Those three drives pretty much summed up Detroit's red-zone woes. To add insult to injury, the Lions also got inside of the Bears' 10-yard line in the second half and once again came away with zero points after another failed fourth down. B Bears One week after pulling off one of the most inept offensive performances in NFL history, the Bears bounced back with an impressive showing against the Lions. David Montgomery's ability to run the ball (23 carries, 106 yards, two touchdowns) made things much easier for Justin Fields and the rookie quarterback took advantage of that by making some big plays. Field threw for 215 yards, including a perfect 64-yard strike to Darnell Mooney that set up a TD in the first half. This was the Fields the Bears were hoping to see last week and if he keeps playing like this, the Bears could be a playoff contender this year.

Buffalo 40-0 over Houston

F Texans Buffalo is hard place to play for any quarterback, but especially a rookie quarterback. The first road start of Davis Mills' career was a total nightmare for both Mills and the Texans. During an ugly first half, Mills actually completed more passes to Bills players (2) than Texans players (1). The Texans only totaled 8 yards in the first half and things didn't get much better in the second half. The Texans finished with just 109 yards of offense, which was the third-lowest total in franchise history. A Bills Thanksgiving isn't until next month, but don't tell that to the Bills defense, who got to feast on the Texans in this game. The Bills defense dominated Houston in every way that an opposing defense can: They racked up three sacks, they picked off three passes and they even recovered a fumble. This is the second time this season that the Bills have pitched a shutout, marking the first time since 1990 that they've pitched multiple shutouts in a single season. The 109 yards by the Texans were the fewest the Bills have surrendered in a game since 2013.

Washington 34-30 over Atlanta

B+ Football Team When the 2021 season started, the belief was that Washington's defense would have to carry the team this year, but that definitely wasn't the case on Sunday. The defense surrendered 30 points, but they were bailed out by a high-flying offense that totaled more than 400 yards. Terry McLaurin gashed up the Falcons secondary with six catches for 123 yards and a TD. Taylor Heinicke had his best showing of the season with 290 passing yards and three touchdowns, including two that came in the final four minutes. Dustin Hopkins added some drama to this game with two missed extra points, but he also got bailed out by the offense's impressive performance. B- Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson put on a show in Atlanta, but it wasn't enough to carry the Falcons to a win. Patterson had three TD catches, but the Falcons still lost because their defense collapsed down the stretch (It seems like there's been a Falcons collapse every week since Super Bowl LI). The Falcons surrendered 12 points over the final four minutes, including a 30-yard TD to J.D. McKissic that came on a third-and-7. The loss overshadowed an impressive performance by Matt Ryan, who threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

N.Y. Giants 27-21 over New Orleans (OT)

B+ Giants This game was the Daniel Jones show for New York. The Giants quarterback threw for a career-high 402 yards and New York needed every single one of them. Jones completed two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards with the biggest one coming in the fourth quarter on a 52-yard scoring throw to Saquon Barkley. Jones led the Giants to scores on each of their final three possessions of the game, which allowed New York to steal the win in New Orleans. The Giants got some surprising performances, especially at receiver where rookie Kadarius Toney (6 catches, 78 yards) and John Ross (3 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD) both had big days. C Saints It's not often you see the Saints defense get gashed up, but that's exactly what happened in this game. The New Orleans secondary got diced up for 402 yards, marking just the fourth time since 2015 that the unit has surrendered more than 400 yards. With Drew Brees, the Saints would regularly win these games, but with Brees gone, the Saints offense hasn't been making enough big plays. In the first half alone, the Saints got inside of New York's 40-yard line on two different drives, but came away with zero points (failed fourth down, plus missed field goal).

N.Y. Jets 27-24 over Tennessee (OT)

D Titans When you're missing your two best receivers, it's hard to move the ball and the Titans found that out the hard way in what was easily the most embarrassing loss of the week for any NFL team. With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both out, Ryan Tannehill's day turned into a nightmare. The Titans QB threw 19 incomplete passes and he was pressured on nearly every pass. Derrick Henry gave the Titans a heroic performance (33 carries, 157 yards, one TD), but it wasn't quite enough. The Titans had a chance to tie things up at the end, but Randy Bullock missed a 49-yard FG on the game's final play. A Jets It took four weeks, but the Jets finally have a win and they did it by putting together a nearly perfect performance in all three phases of the game. Defensively, Quinton Williams led a unit that absolutely suffocated Tannehill. Williams tallied two of New York's seven sacks, which marked the first time in three years the Jets have recorded that many sacks in a game. The Jets also finally got a breakout performance from Zach Wilson, who threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson threw a 29-yard pass in OT that helped set up a Matt Ammendola field goal that ended up being the game-winner.

Kansas City 42-30 over Philadelphia

A Chiefs The Chiefs just had to make sure they didn't beat themselves against the Eagles -- and essentially did. Kansas City scored six touchdowns on seven possessions and dominated Philadelphia at the line of scrimmage in the process, rushing for 200 yards in the win. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the win -- three of which went to Tyreek Hill -- and had just six incomplete passes. The Chiefs defense also was better, holding the Eagles to just 3 of 6 in the red zone (and one of those touchdowns was in the final seconds) after allowing 91.7 percent of opponents red-zone trips to score heading into the game. Andy Reid had a well-coached game against an inferior team, scoring on all their red-zone trips. The Chiefs took care of business and got back on track, even though there's still work to do.

C+ Eagles Philadelphia was able to move the ball against Kansas City, not even punting in the game. The Eagles finished with 461 yards and scored 30 points (seven of which in garbage time) behind an offensive line missing four of five starters. What doomed the Eagles were failed opportunities in the red zone (three times converted field goals), the nine penalties, and rushing for only 103 yards against one of the league's worst run defenses. Philadelphia's defense also couldn't get stops, allowing Kansas City to convert 9 of 10 third downs and score touchdowns on six of seven possessions. The Eagles finally got a takeaway on defense, yet could only muster three points off a Mahomes interception. They can't stop a good offensive team, which is a major problem going forward.



Cleveland 14-7 over Minnesota

B+ Browns The defense was sensational yet again. The Minnesota ground game was held to 2.8 yards per carry despite Dalvin Cook's return to action. Greedy Williams essentially ended the game with an interception. The reason this grade was not higher is because Baker Mayfield was awful. Odell Beckham Jr. had a step on more than one occasion but Mayfield was off-target. The first required some pocket movement from the quarterback but it still should have been completed. The Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt tandem was huge again.

B- Vikings The defense played somewhat well, although Baker Mayfield certainly aided their efforts. They recorded three sacks and made a big fourth-down stop in the first half. The ground game was awful and Kirk Cousins was good, but not great after an effective and efficient opening drive. The opening drive ended with a TD, but the Vikings wouldn't sniff the end zone for the rest of the game.



