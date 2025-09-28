Welcome to the Week 4 grades!

The New York Giants' decision to bench Russell Wilson is looking like a brilliant one after Sunday's action. In his first career start, rookie Jaxson Dart went out and led the Giants to one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 season. Dart threw for a touchdown and ran for one as the Giants pulled off a 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, who were favored by 5.5 points.

With the win, Dart became just the sixth QB in NFL history to beat a team with a record of 3-0 or better in his first start. Dart also became the first rookie QB to beat Jim Harbaugh's Chargers.

And since we're talking about Dart, why don't we go ahead and start our Week 4 grades with the Giants' big win.

N.Y. Giants 21-18 over L.A. Chargers

C- Chargers The Chargers got caught napping in this one. This team came out flat during a first quarter where the Giants jumped out to a 10-0 lead (L.A. had just 49 yards on three possessions in the opening quarter). The Chargers have been using Justin Herbert's right arm to win games this year, but Herbert couldn't carry them on a day where it seemed like he was facing pressure on every other play. Herbert threw two costly interceptions that led to 10 points for the Giants. The offensive line was bad and it might get worse with the loss of Joe Alt to an injury. With Alt going down, the offensive line could be a huge issue for the Chargers going forward. Through the first three weeks, the Chargers looked like one of the best teams in the AFC, so it will be interesting to see if this loss was a fluke or something more concerning. A Giants The first start of Jaxson Dart's career was a memorable one for the Giants. Dart's numbers won't wow anyone -- he threw for just 111 yards -- but he provided a spark that just wasn't there with Russell Wilson. Dart totaled two touchdowns, including a 3-yard pass to Theo Johnson in the third quarter that provided what ended up being game-winning points. Defensively, the Giants beat up on Justin Herbert, who was sacked twice. They also forced him to throw two interceptions with the biggest one coming from Dru Phillips, who returned it 56 yards to the Chargers' 3-yard line. This was arguably the biggest upset of the NFL season and thanks to this win, this team is going to be playing with a lot more confidence going forward. Of course, this win did come at a massive cost with the Giants losing Malik Nabors (torn ACL) for the season.

Philadelphia 31-25 over Tampa Bay

B+ Eagles This was a statement win by the Eagles, who jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead before holding on for dear life in the second half. The Eagles special teams continues to be a difference-maker. After blocking two field goals last week, the unit came back this week with a blocked punt that was returned for a TD by Sydney Brown. With the Bucs focused on Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts was forced to carry the offense and he did that with 192 total yards and two TD passes. The defense came up with several big plays in the second half, including a fumble recovery, a fourth-down stop and a fourth-quarter interception. The Eagles don't always win pretty, but they always seem to come up with a clutch play whenever they need one and that's what clutch teams do. C+ Buccaneers The Buccaneers let this game get away from them in the first half: Baker Mayfield struggled with his accuracy during the first two quarters, the defense got diced up by Jalen Hurts and the special teams gave up a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown. By the time Tampa Bay got rolling, it was too little, too late. With Mike Evans out, Emeka Egbuka stepped up for Tampa Bay (four catches for 101 yards) and Bucky Irving was a huge weapon (20 touches for 165 total yards), but the Bucs simply made too many mistakes and you can't do that against good teams.

Atlanta 34-27 over Washington

B- Commanders With Jayden Daniels out, Marcus Mariota and the Commanders offense actually did a good job of keeping Washington in the game, but the defense was a let down. Dan Quinn's unit just couldn't get a stop when they needed one on a day where the Falcons totaled 435 yards while driving up and down the field. This performance looks even worse for the Commanders defense because it came against a Falcons offense that scored zero points last week. A- Falcons After getting shut out last week, the Falcons came back with a vengeance in Week 4. The Falcons offense is at its best when Bijan Robinson is getting the ball and he showed why against the Commanders: Robinson totaled 181 yards (106 receiving, 75 rushing). Kyle Pitts also got involved in the action with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. And let's not forget about Drake London, who went off for eight catches and 110 yards. When Michael Penix Jr. is able to get everyone involved, the Falcons offense can be extremely dangerous and proved that against Washington.

Buffalo 31-19 over New Orleans

C+ Saints The Bills definitely got more than they bargained for from a feisty Saints team that trailed by just two points with under 10 minutes left to play in the the fourth quarter. The Saints were able to stay in the game thanks in large part to a steady rushing attack that was led by Alvin Kamara (70 yards) and Kendre Miller (65 yards). The defense also made some big plays, including a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter, but New Orleans seemed to wear down with the defense on the field for nine of the 15 minutes in the fourth. The Saints didn't win, but if they keep playing like this, they'll almost certainly will pull off an upset at some point. B- Bills There are no easy games in the NFL and the Bills learned that here. The Saints kept hanging around until the Bills landed a knockout punch by dominating the fourth quarter. Overall, it was a sloppy game by the Bills, especially during a second quarter where they totaled just 13 yards. Fortunately for Buffalo, when you have Josh Allen on your team, you can still win by double digits when you play sloppy. James Cook kept the offense humming with 135 total yards (117 on the ground). The biggest concern the Bills should have from this game is that their defense struggled to stop the Saints. If the defense doesn't get better, this team could have another season that ends in heartbreak.

Detroit 34-10 over Cleveland

D+ Browns The Browns seem to have the same problem every week: Their defense plays well enough to win, but no one else does. The Browns held the Lions to just 277 yards, but they got blown out because Joe Flacco couldn't stop turning the ball over. The Browns QB threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and the Lions were able to turn those three turnovers into 17 points. The Browns special teams wasn't much better: Andre Szmyt missed a field goal and the punt team surrendered a 65-yard TD return. If the defense could get some help, this team would be a lot more competitive. A- Lions The Lions learned an important thing about their team today: They can win even if the offense has an off day. With the Detroit offense struggling, Aidan Hutchinson and the defense took over. Hutchinson racked up two of the Lions' three sacks in the game and Detroit's constant pressure led to three turnovers by Joe Flacco. The Lions had three scoring drives of less than 20 yards thanks to those turnovers. Good teams find a way to win when their offense is struggling, but great teams turn the game into a blowout and that's what the Lions did here.

New England 42-13 over Carolina

F Panthers The Panthers actually looked impressive on their opening drive, but they did absolutely nothing after that. Carolina wants Bryce Young to be the franchise QB, but he's playing like he doesn't want the job (He threw for just 150 yards). Of course, Young wasn't the biggest problem for the Panthers, that would be their special teams. Not only did the Panthers miss a field goal, but they also surrendered two punt returns of more than 60 yards. The Panthers had a chance to build on their 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3, but instead, they got run out of Gillette Stadium and they played like a team that's not going to win very many games this year. A Patriots Marcus Jones woke up on Sunday and apparently decided he was going to lead the Patriots to a win. The New England punt returner had two returns of 60 yards or more, including an 87-yard return that gave the Patriots the lead for good at 7-6 in the first quarter. Drake Maye was almost as good as Jones. The Patriots QB was nearly perfect, completing 82.4% of his passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. At 2-2, the Patriots find out just how good they are in Week 5 when they play the Bills in Buffalo.

Houston 26-0 over Tennessee

F Titans It might be time to blow things up and start over in Tennessee. This was an ugly all-around game for the Titans: They couldn't move the ball (they were held to just 175 yards), their kicker couldn't make a field goal (Joey Slye missed two from inside 45 yards) and even their once reliable defense started to show cracks in the second half. This team had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is on its way to earning it once again for 2026. A Texans With Houston's offense struggling, the Texans needed a dominant performance from their defense and that's exactly what they got here. The Texans pitched a shutout for the first time since 2010 and they did that beating up on an overmatched Titans offense. The better news for the Texans is that the offense finally came alive during a second half where Houston put up 20 fourth-quarter points. Woody Marks stole the show with 119 total yards and two total touchdowns. If the offense can carry the momentum of the second half into future games, the Texans might be able to rebound from their 0-3 start. This was the first step.

Pittsburgh 24-21 over Minnesota (Dublin)

C+ Vikings The Vikings lost this game because they got bullied by the Steelers defense. Carson Wentz got sacked six times and although he did throw for 350 yards, he spent most of the game running for his life. Wentz also threw two costly interceptions, including one in the third quarter that the Steelers turned into seven points. Wentz was solid when targeting Justin Jefferson (10 of 11 for 126 yards), but he completed just 57% of his passes when throwing to anyone else. Also, Wentz got no help from a rushing attack that averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. With Minnesota's offense struggling, things won't get any easier in Week 5 when the Vikings head to London to face the Browns, who have one of the top defenses in the NFL. B Steelers The NFL's first game in Ireland was a successful one for the Steelers. After recording five sacks in Week 3, Pittsburgh's defense was even better this week with six sacks on Carson Wentz. One of those sacks came from T.J. Watt who also had a key interception in the second half. On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers' rushing attack came alive for the first time this season: Kenneth Gainwell carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards for a ground game that totaled 131 yards (The Steelers' previous high this season was 72). Aaron Rodgers also seems to be getting more comfortable each week and his chemistry with DK Metcalf only seems to be growing. Rodgers threw for 200 yards and Metcalf had 126 of that, including an 80-yard TD catch. With the AFC North in total disarray, the 3-1 Steelers suddenly feel like a dark horse to win the division.

Seattle 23-20 over Arizona (Thursday)