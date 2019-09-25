NFL Week 4 historical matchups: Six classic rematches between old playoff foes

Each week, there are at least a few matchups on the NFL schedule that scream of historical significance. In celebration of the NFL's centennial season, CBS Sports will highlight several notable games of historical significance on a weekly basis. This week, we look back at six historical playoff rivalries that helped shape the legacies of several legendary teams and players.

After a disappointing playoff loss to the Oakland Raiders the previous season, Don "Air" Coryell's Chargers had a Super Bowl or bust attitude entering the 1981 season. Their reward after winning their third straight AFC West division title would be a first round playoff matchup in Miami against the Dolphins and their "Killer Bee" defense that finished fifth in the NFL in points allowed that season.

The Chargers stormed out of the gate, taking a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Dolphins fought back, as running back Tony Nathan's touchdown catch off a "hook and ladder" play just before halftime cutting Miami's deficit to seven points.

Wonder if Dan Fouts, one of the announcers in yesterday's miracle in Miami & one-time Chargers QB, was reminded of this moment in 1981 playoff game Dolphins vs. Chargers.

The Dolphins -- led by backup quarterback Don Strock -- tied the score on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Joe Rose in the third quarter.

Both teams then traded scores before Bruce Hardy gave Miami its first lead on a 50-yard touchdown reception. The Chargers, on their final offensive possession of regulation, tied the score on running back James Brooks' nine-yard touchdown reception. San Diego's Kellen Winslow blocked Miami's game-winning field goal attempt to force overtime.

Speaking of Winslow, the Hall of Fame tight end overcame intense dehydration to catch 13 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. His teammate, Hall of Fame receiver Charlie Joyner, caught passes of 20 and 29 yards in overtime that set up Rolf Benirschke's game-winning field goal in the game's 74th minute.

The two teams would meet three more times in the postseason over the next 13 years, with the winner of the game going on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl on two occasions.

Longtime NFC East division rivals, the Redskins and Giants met in the postseason in 1943 and in January of 1987. While the Redskins shut out the Giants in '43 before losing to Chicago in the NFL Championship Game, the Giants returned the favor by shutting out the Redskins in the 1986 NFC Championship game.

A year after being shutout themselves in a divisional round playoff loss to Chicago, New York held Washington to just 190 total yards while punching their first ever ticket to the Super Bowl, a game they would win handily over John Elway and the Denver Broncos. While the Giants' defense -- led by Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson -- more than held their own against Denver's formidable offensive attack, quarterback Phil Simms stole the show by completing 88 percent of his passes while not throwing a single incomplete pass in the second half while earning game MVP honors.

OTD 1987

° 1986 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP °

Bill Parcells' #Giants win the coin toss, opt for the 40-mph sustained winds to be at their backs and proceed to obliterate the Redskins at the Meadowlands, 17-0, clinching the Giants' first trip to the Super Bowl.https://t.co/Y2gZVn9Zun pic.twitter.com/Sj1Zq7Ff84 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 11, 2019

Eagles vs. Packers

Philadelphia and Green Bay have met in the postseason on three different occasions. The Eagles famously defeated Vince Lombardi's Packers in the 1960 NFL Championship Game, 17-13, with Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald's 35-yard touchdown catch helping Philadelphia pull of the victory.

Ahead by three points with just over a minute left In the divisional round of the 2003 playoffs, Brett Favre and the Packers appeared to have the Eagles beat before receiver Freddie Mitchell's catch on fourth-and-26 helped send the game into overtime. Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins' overtime interception of Favre set up David Akers' game-winning field goal.

The 2003 Divisional Playoff, and the 4th and 26 miracle:



The 2003 Divisional Playoff, and the 4th and 26 miracle: pic.twitter.com/LbSxUfDtLF — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) January 11, 2018

Green Bay would finally get their first playoff win over Philadelphia six years later, as Aaron Rodgers' three touchdown passes and running back James Starks' 123 rushing yards propelled the Packers to a 21-16 win over the favored Eagles in the Wild-Card round. Green Bay would go onto defeat Atlanta and Chicago on the road before defeating Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

While not thought of as playoff rivals, the Buccaneers and Rams have faced off in the playoffs with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. After losing their first 26 games as an NFL franchise, the 1979 Bucs -- that year's Cinderella story -- won the NFC Central Division title that season before defeating Dick Vermeil's Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. Tampa was upset -- and shutout -- in the NFC title game by the Rams, another Cinderella story who had just upset Tom Landry's Cowboys the previous week. Los Angeles' storybook season ended in Super Bowl XIV, where they lost to the heavily favored Steelers, 31-19.

The two franchises would meet 20 years later in the 1999 NFC title game. Like the first playoff matchup, the game was dominated by defense, as Tony Dungy's Bucs held St. Louis' "Greatest Show on Turf" to just three offensive points through three quarters. The Rams were ultimately saved by receiver Ricky Proehl, whose 30-yard touchdown catch -- his only touchdown catch of the '99 season -- propelled the Rams to an 11-6 victory. The Rams would then defeat the Tennessee Titans in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all-time.

Broncos vs. Jaguars

Before leading the New York Giants to an historic upset over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, Tom Coughlin led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a shocking upset over the heavily favored Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the 1996 playoffs. The Jaguars, an expansion team the season before, won nine regular season games that season before upsetting the Bills in Buffalo in the Wild-Card round.

After the Broncos scored the game's first 12 points, the Jaguars responded by scoring 30 of the game's next 38 points, as Jacksonville amassed 443 total yards, which included 203 yards on the ground. While the Broncos rallied to score a late touchdown, the Jaguars -- led by quarterback Mark Brunell, running back Natrone Means, receivers Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell and lineman Tony Boselli -- would hang on for a 30-27 win over a Denver team that won an AFC best 13 games during the regular season.

Denver would get their revenge one year later, dismantling Jacksonville in the Wild-Card round. The win over the Jaguars was the Broncos' first of four playoff wins that culminated with their upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

OTD 1997

° 1996 AFC DIVISIONAL °

In one of the biggest upsets in NFL postseason history, 12½-point underdog #Jaguars claw back from an early 12-0 deficit to stun the top-seeded Broncos at Mile High, 30-27.https://t.co/eeiLlG7PGc pic.twitter.com/nybs4Wx1SF — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 5, 2019

Steelers vs. Bengals

These longtime division rivals have met twice in the postseason. In 2005, five weeks after falling at home to the eventual division champion Bengals, the Steelers returned the favor by upsetting Cincinnati in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. While Pittsburgh fans remember that game as the start of the Steelers' historic run to a victory in Super Bowl XL (Pittsburgh became the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as a sixth seed), Bengals fans remember quarterback Carson Palmer's season-ending knee injury that took place on Cincinnati's first offensive play. While Cincinnati fought to take a 17-7 lead, they couldn't overcome the loss of Palmer, as Pittsburgh scored the game's final 24 points en route to a 31-17 win.

Pittsburgh's overtime victory over Cincinnati in the 2015 Wild Card round is regarded as one of the nastiest games in NFL playoff history. In a game that featured several big hits that later resulted in league issued fines, the hit that is most remembered is then Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict's hit on then Steelers receiver Antonio Brown that resulted in a 15-yard penalty on Pittsburgh's final drive of the game. The Steelers then moved into field goal range when then Cincinnati safety Adam "Pacman" Jones bumped an official after getting into a shouting match with then Pittsburgh assistant coach and former Steelers linebacker, Joey Porter.

Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict are now on the same team



pic.twitter.com/D7KuZ5DFGY — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 20, 2019

The combined 30 penalty yards set up Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal, as Pittsburgh won the franchise's first playoff game in five years while extending Cincinnati's still continuing postseason victory drought.