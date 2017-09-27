NFL Week 4: How to watch, live stream the Bears and Packers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Bears vs. Packers on CBS All Access

Coming off of their first win of the season, the Chicago Bears find themselves only one game out of the NFC North, where the rest of the division is 2-1. The Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime on the back of a phenomenal performance from Jordan Howard. Tarik Cohen has become one of the league's most exciting rookies alongside the Chiefs' Kareem Hunt, whereas Mike Glennon is trying to keep the Chicago offense afloat when necessary.

On the other side, the Packers bounced back from a Week 2 loss to the Falcons by beating the Bengals (also in overtime). Green Bay's offense seems to be coming together, although Dom Capers' defense has remained suspect. The Bengals offense finally did something against someone by moving the ball against the Packers, who will have their hands full against the dual threat of Howard and Cohen.

Bears vs. Packers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Thursday, Sep. 28



Thursday, Sep. 28 Time: 8:25 p.m. ET



8:25 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin



Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access OR Amazon Prime



: CBS All Access OR Amazon Prime Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.