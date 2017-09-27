NFL Week 4: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Jets on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on Sep. 1-2.

Jaguars and Jets on CBS All Access

The Jets are coming off their first win of the season, a 20-6 beatdown of the Dolphins, and they're looking to keep their momentum going as they will be staying at home against the Jaguars. The Jaguars put up 44 points against the Ravens, and they're currently boasting one of the more confident defenses in the league. The Jets may not be playing for much this year, but they didn't play like it last week. Josh McCown went 18-for-23 for 249 yards and a touchdown, but the story was all defensive for the Jets, as they made Cutler throw 44 times and allowed 26 completions.

The Jaguars are making headlines early in the season through a ruthless defense and a confident - if not world-beating - offense. Marcedes Lewis had a monstrous three-touchdown day against the Ravens, while Blake Bortles played very well for the Jaguars himself. However, as with Week 1, the defense was a difference maker, forcing three turnovers to zero of their own. It was a complete game from the Jaguars - one of the most complete from any team this year - and there's no doubt that they don't want the Jets to get used to the feeling of winning as they try to keep pace atop the AFC South.

Jaguars vs Jets start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1



Sunday, Oct. 1 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey



MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

