NFL Week 4: How to watch, stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos on CBS and CBS All Access

First-year head coach Vic Fangio is still searching for his first NFL win, and he will get a chance this week to earn it at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It won't be an easy task, however. The Jaguars have found new life with their new quarterback, not in Nick Foles, but in rookie Gardner Minshew. The new NFL fan favorite has passed for 692 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in three games. He's not slinging it all over the yard, but has been consistent enough to help this offense move the chains and compete with every team they have played so far.

The Jaguars dominated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 20-7, last week. While the score may look like it was a close game, it wasn't. The Jaguars' defense sacked Marcus Mariota nine times and made it hard for the Titans to get anything going on offense.

The Broncos are fresh off of their 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. They kept the game close for the majority of the matchup, and Joe Flacco did a good job orchestrating long drives which kept Aaron Rodgers off the field. Still, Denver's three turnovers were too much to overcome, and they again found themselves in the loss column.

It's a tale of two defenses, one has no trouble forcing turnovers and getting to the quarterback, while the other is still looking for their first sack and first turnover. We'll get to our predictions shortly, but here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

Preview

The Broncos' defense hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for more than 259 yards, but they still have yet to win a game. Rodgers put up just 235 yards and a touchdown against Denver last weekend, but that was enough for a victory.

Denver has been eagerly awaiting the Bronco debut of cornerback Bryce Callahan, but it was reported on Wednesday that he would miss at least another month with his foot injury. The Broncos' defense has to find a way to get Minshew off the field, and limit D.J. Chark. Chark is a budding star for this Jaguars' offense. The second-year wideout has recorded 15 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns so far.

On the offensive side of the ball, Denver has to do exactly what they did last week. Long, successful drives which eat up a lot of time is the formula for success for Flacco and Co., and they proved they are capable of doing so against the Packers in Week 3.

The Jaguars could secure a win by doing what they do best, getting after the quarterback. This team has recorded 13 sacks in just the last two weeks, and they will want to get after Flacco and this offensive line if they want to get to 2-2.

They will also want to get running back Leonard Fournette going. Despite having double-digit carries against the Titans, he had negative rushing yards until he pulled off a 69-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Fournette has yet to rush for more than 66 yards this season and has not scored a touchdown. If the Jaguars want to up their play, Fournette has to up his game.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Broncos as a three-point favorite. This matchup has one of the lowest projected over-under's as well, currently listed at 38.5. I expect this game to be close throughout, but the Broncos get their first win of the season on Sunday.

Denver always plays much better at home, and they showed some improvement against the Packers -- who also have a good defense.

The pick: Broncos 22-17 over Jaguars

