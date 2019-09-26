NFL Week 4: How to watch, stream Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons on CBS and CBS All Access

This Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans will face off in Atlanta as both battle to get back to .500.

After blowing out the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, the Titans have lost two straight games to two divisional rivals and two backup quarterbacks. The offensive line allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to sack Marcus Mariota nine times last week, as the offense struggled to get anything going in the 20-7 loss on Thursday night.

The Falcons played the Colts, who beat the Titans in Week 2, closely, but penalties derailed their comeback efforts. Atlanta racked up 16 penalties for 128 yards, as undisciplined play landed them in the loss column for the second time this year. They had more yards of total offense than the Colts, converted on eight of 10 third downs and averaged more yards per play, but just couldn't get the job done on the road.

The Falcons and Titans have faced off a total of 14 times, and the series is currently tied at seven apiece. We'll get to our predictions shortly, but here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Preview

Whoever wins in the trenches is going to win this game. The Titans have allowed Mariota to be sacked a total of 17 times, an NFL-high. Calais Campbell recorded three sacks last week, and Josh Allen recorded two. The Falcons have incredibly talented pass rushers and a great defensive line in general. Tak McKinley, Vic Beasley Jr. and Grady Jarrett could be in line for big days.

The Falcons may have lost Keanu Neal for the year, but the secondary won't be highlighted in this matchup -- especially if Mariota doesn't get time to throw. The Titans get star left tackle Taylor Lewan back next week after he was suspended four games for failing a drug test this offseason, let's see if Mariota can last one more week without him.

Protecting their quarterback and allowing him to work the field will be important for the Titans, but they can also put pressure on the Falcons by forcing turnovers. The Falcons committed three turnovers in both of their first two games. Matt Ryan has thrown six interceptions so far, which leads the league. Tennessee forced Baker Mayfield to throw three interceptions in Week 1, maybe this defense can earn another win by forcing the opposing quarterback into tough situations.

It will be Mariota who all eyes are on in this matchup, however. Head coach Mike Vrabel says that he's not considering a quarterback switch, but if he again struggles on Sunday, the questions will continue to be asked.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Falcons as a four-point favorite. This team always seems to play better at home, and this will also be the Titans' second straight road game. They may have gotten extra time to prepare due to their Thursday night appearance last week, but even extra time won't be enough to keep Mariota upright. Falcons win a close one, but fail to cover the spread.

The pick: Falcons 27-24 over Titans

