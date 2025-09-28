NFL Week 4 inactives, injury tracker: Panthers make call on Chuba Hubbard; Bucs' decision on Chris Godwin
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4
Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off a bit earlier than usual with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings clashing in Ireland. There was a bit of a surprise inactive prior to the game as Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was ruled out with a knee injury, a crucial blow to the Steelers offense.
Of the early inactives to watch prior to the 1 p.m. games, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is not on the inactive report and will start against the Patriots. Hubbard was questionable with a calf injury. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will make his season debut (knee) and quarterback Baker Mayfield will play after being listed as questionable with an arm injury.
The 49ers have a few injuries to monitor as wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoudler) is questionable and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) is also questionable. In the 4 p.m. slate, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is also questionable.
For the afternoon slate, we have a few very good matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off among the unbeaten teams at 1 p.m., then the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs showdown is at 4:25 p.m. Don't sleep on the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams either.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
Jones went Mississippi attending his aunt funeral, but he will be flying back to Kansas City right after. He's on the injury report, but will make the showdown with the Ravens in time.
