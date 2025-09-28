Skip to Main Content
NFL Week 4 inactives, injury tracker: Panthers make call on Chuba Hubbard; Bucs' decision on Chris Godwin

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4

By
1 min read
NFL: DEC 08 Panthers at Eagles
Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off a bit earlier than usual with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings clashing in Ireland. There was a bit of a surprise inactive prior to the game as Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was ruled out with a knee injury, a crucial blow to the Steelers offense.

Of the early inactives to watch prior to the 1 p.m. games, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is not on the inactive report and will start against the Patriots. Hubbard was questionable with a calf injury. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will make his season debut (knee) and quarterback Baker Mayfield will play after being listed as questionable with an arm injury. 

The 49ers have a few injuries to monitor as wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoudler) is questionable and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) is also questionable. In the 4 p.m. slate, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is also questionable. 

For the afternoon slate, we have a few very good matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off among the unbeaten teams at 1 p.m., then the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs showdown is at 4:25 p.m. Don't sleep on the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams either. 

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Saints inactives vs. Bills: Offensive line good to go
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:42 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:42 am EDT
 
Panthers inactives vs. Patriots: Chuba Hubbard is ACTIVE
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:41 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:41 am EDT
 
Titans inactives vs. Texans: No surprises here
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:40 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:40 am EDT
 
Giants inactives vs. Chargers: No Tyrone Tracy, Russell Wilson QB2
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:39 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:39 am EDT
 
Chargers inactives vs. Ginats: No Mekhi Becton nor Will Dissly
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:39 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:39 am EDT
 
Falcons inactives vs. Commanders: No surprises here
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:38 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:38 am EDT
 
Commanders inactives vs. Falcons: No Terry McLaurin (already ruled out)
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:37 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
Browns inactives vs. Lions: Shedeur Sanders is 3rd QB again
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:37 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
Lions inactives vs. Browns: Detroit relatively healthy
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:36 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:36 am EDT
 
Buccaneers inactives vs. Eagles: Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs good to so, same with Baker Mayfield
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:36 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:36 am EDT
 
Patriots inactive svs. Panthers: No surprises here
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:35 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:35 am EDT
 
Bills inactives vs. Saints: No Matt Milano or Ed Oliver
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:34 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:34 am EDT
 
Texans inactives vs. Titans: No Damion Pierce again
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:32 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:32 am EDT
 
Eagles inactives vs. Buccaneers: Adoree Jackson out; Azeez Ojulari healthy scratch
Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:31 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:31 am EDT
 
Chris Jones expected to play

Jones went Mississippi attending his aunt funeral, but he will be flying back to Kansas City right after. He's on the injury report, but will make the showdown with the Ravens in time. 

Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 3:01 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:01 am EDT
