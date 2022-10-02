gettyimages-cairo-santos.jpg
The fourth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kick off from London at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Some big names are already on the list as Alvin Kamara joins teammates Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas as those not playing for the Saints, but who else will be inactive for Week 4? 

We've got you covered. Check back early and often as the inactives roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 4:

Arizona Cardinals

TBA

Atlanta Falcons

Jared Bernhardt
Nick Kwiatkoski
Quinton Bell
Chuma Edoga
Bryan Edwards
Matt Dickerson

Baltimore Ravens

Jalyn Armour-Davis
Kenyan Drake
Justin Houston
Patrick Mekari
Ronnie Stanley

Buffalo Bills

Christian Benford
Jake Kumerow
Justin Murray
Ed Oliver
Jordan Phillips
Tommy Sweeney

Carolina Panthers

TBA

Chicago Bears

Cairo Santos
Dane Cruikshank
David Montgomery
Jaylon Johnson
Matt Adams
Ja'Tyre Carter
Ryan Griffin

Cleveland Browns

Kellen Mond
Michael Woods II
Joe Haeg
Chris Hubbard
Jadeveon Clowney
Myles Garrett
Taven Bryan

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott
Jayron Kearse
Jalen Tolbert
Devin Harper
Matt WaleTzko
Nahshon Wright

Denver Broncos

TBA

Detroit Lions

John Cominsky
DJ Chark
Jonah Jackson
Austin Seibert
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
Demetrius Taylor

Green Bay Packers

TBA

Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan
Isaac Yiadom
Jake Hansen
Michael Dwumfour
Austin Deculus
Pharoah Brown
Demone Harris

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon
Sam Ehlinger
Dallas Flowers
Wesley French
Dezmon Patmon
Luke Tenuta
Chris Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cole Van Lanen
Kendric Pryor
Snoop Conner
Tyree Gillespie
Montaric Brown
K'Lavon Chaisson
Zay Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

TBA

Las Vegas Raiders

TBA

Los Angeles Chargers

Easton Stick
Keenan Allen
JT Woods
Isaiah Spiller
Donald Parham Jr.
Otito Ogbonnia

Minnesota Vikings

Andrew Booth Jr.
Luiji Vilain
Chris Reed
Vederian Lowe
Esezi OtoMewo

New England Patriots

TBA

New Orleans Saints

Tony Jones Jr.
Alvin Kamara
Marcus Maye
Andrus Peat
Michael Thomas
Nick Vannett
Jameis Winston

New York Giants

Cor'Dale Flott
Nick McCloud
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kadarius Toney
Leonard Williams
Austin Calitro
Tyre Phillips

New York Jets

Mike White
Lawrence Cager
Cedric Ogbuehi
Quincy Williams
Will Parks
Denzel Mims
Bryce Hall

Philadelphia Eagles

Ian Book
Avonte Maddox
Reed Blankenship
Boston Scott
Janarius Robinson
Josh Sills

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph
Ahkello Witherspoon
Kendrick Green
Steven Sims
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Mark Robinson
David Anenih

Seattle Seahawks

Artie Burns
Justin Coleman
Joey Blount
Phil Haynes
Dareke Young
Myles Adams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBA

Tennessee Titans

Le'Raven Clark
Wyatt Ray
Ola Adeniyi
Ugo Amadi
Zach Cunningham
Amani Hooker
Theo Jackson

Washington Commanders

Sam Howell
Chris Paul
Cole Turner
Daniel Wise
Tariq Castro-Fields