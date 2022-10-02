The fourth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints kick off from London at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Some big names are already on the list as Alvin Kamara joins teammates Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas as those not playing for the Saints, but who else will be inactive for Week 4?
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 4:
Arizona Cardinals
TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Jared Bernhardt
Nick Kwiatkoski
Quinton Bell
Chuma Edoga
Bryan Edwards
Matt Dickerson
Baltimore Ravens
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Kenyan Drake
Justin Houston
Patrick Mekari
Ronnie Stanley
Buffalo Bills
Christian Benford
Jake Kumerow
Justin Murray
Ed Oliver
Jordan Phillips
Tommy Sweeney
Carolina Panthers
TBA
Chicago Bears
Cairo Santos
Dane Cruikshank
David Montgomery
Jaylon Johnson
Matt Adams
Ja'Tyre Carter
Ryan Griffin
Cleveland Browns
Kellen Mond
Michael Woods II
Joe Haeg
Chris Hubbard
Jadeveon Clowney
Myles Garrett
Taven Bryan
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
Jayron Kearse
Jalen Tolbert
Devin Harper
Matt WaleTzko
Nahshon Wright
Denver Broncos
TBA
Detroit Lions
John Cominsky
DJ Chark
Jonah Jackson
Austin Seibert
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
Demetrius Taylor
Green Bay Packers
TBA
Houston Texans
Brevin Jordan
Isaac Yiadom
Jake Hansen
Michael Dwumfour
Austin Deculus
Pharoah Brown
Demone Harris
Indianapolis Colts
Julian Blackmon
Sam Ehlinger
Dallas Flowers
Wesley French
Dezmon Patmon
Luke Tenuta
Chris Williams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cole Van Lanen
Kendric Pryor
Snoop Conner
Tyree Gillespie
Montaric Brown
K'Lavon Chaisson
Zay Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
Easton Stick
Keenan Allen
JT Woods
Isaiah Spiller
Donald Parham Jr.
Otito Ogbonnia
Minnesota Vikings
Andrew Booth Jr.
Luiji Vilain
Chris Reed
Vederian Lowe
Esezi OtoMewo
New England Patriots
TBA
New Orleans Saints
Tony Jones Jr.
Alvin Kamara
Marcus Maye
Andrus Peat
Michael Thomas
Nick Vannett
Jameis Winston
New York Giants
Cor'Dale Flott
Nick McCloud
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kadarius Toney
Leonard Williams
Austin Calitro
Tyre Phillips
New York Jets
Mike White
Lawrence Cager
Cedric Ogbuehi
Quincy Williams
Will Parks
Denzel Mims
Bryce Hall
Philadelphia Eagles
Ian Book
Avonte Maddox
Reed Blankenship
Boston Scott
Janarius Robinson
Josh Sills
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
Ahkello Witherspoon
Kendrick Green
Steven Sims
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Mark Robinson
David Anenih
Seattle Seahawks
Artie Burns
Justin Coleman
Joey Blount
Phil Haynes
Dareke Young
Myles Adams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBA
Tennessee Titans
Le'Raven Clark
Wyatt Ray
Ola Adeniyi
Ugo Amadi
Zach Cunningham
Amani Hooker
Theo Jackson
Washington Commanders
Sam Howell
Chris Paul
Cole Turner
Daniel Wise
Tariq Castro-Fields