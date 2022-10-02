NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
James Guillory / USA TODAY Sports

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will kick off from London at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Some big names are already on the list as Alvin Kamara joins teammates Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas as those will not be playing for the Saints, but who else will be inactive for Week 4? 

We've got you covered. Check back early and often as the inactives roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 4:

Arizona Cardinals

TBA

Atlanta Falcons

TBA

Baltimore Ravens

TBA

Buffalo Bills

TBA

Carolina Panthers

TBA

Chicago Bears

TBA

Cleveland Browns

TBA

Dallas Cowboys

TBA

Denver Broncos

TBA

Detroit Lions

TBA

Green Bay Packers

TBA

Houston Texans

TBA

Indianapolis Colts

TBA

Jacksonville Jaguars

TBA

Kansas City Chiefs

TBA

Las Vegas Raiders

TBA

Los Angeles Chargers

TBA

Minnesota Vikings

Andrew Booth Jr.
Luiji Vilain
Chris Reed
Vederian Lowe
Esezi OtoMewo

New England Patriots

TBA

New Orleans Saints

Tony Jones Jr.
Alvin Kamara
Marcus Maye
Andrus Peat
Michael Thomas
Nick Vannett
Jameis Winston

New York Giants

TBA

New York Jets

TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

TBA

Pittsburgh Steelers

TBA

Seattle Seahawks

TBA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBA

Tennessee Titans

TBA

Washington Commanders

TBA