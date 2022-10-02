The fourth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin as the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will kick off from London at 9:30 a.m. (ET). Some big names are already on the list as Alvin Kamara joins teammates Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas as those will not be playing for the Saints, but who else will be inactive for Week 4?
We've got you covered. Check back early and often as the inactives roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 4:
Arizona Cardinals
TBA
Atlanta Falcons
TBA
Baltimore Ravens
TBA
Buffalo Bills
TBA
Carolina Panthers
TBA
Chicago Bears
TBA
Cleveland Browns
TBA
Dallas Cowboys
TBA
Denver Broncos
TBA
Detroit Lions
TBA
Green Bay Packers
TBA
Houston Texans
TBA
Indianapolis Colts
TBA
Jacksonville Jaguars
TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
TBA
Los Angeles Chargers
TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Andrew Booth Jr.
Luiji Vilain
Chris Reed
Vederian Lowe
Esezi OtoMewo
New England Patriots
TBA
New Orleans Saints
Tony Jones Jr.
Alvin Kamara
Marcus Maye
Andrus Peat
Michael Thomas
Nick Vannett
Jameis Winston
New York Giants
TBA
New York Jets
TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
TBA
Seattle Seahawks
TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBA
Tennessee Titans
TBA
Washington Commanders
TBA