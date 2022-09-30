Injuries are at the forefront of the NFL conversation with Week 4 underway, mostly in light of Tua Tagovailoa's brief hospitalization Thursday night after head and neck trauma forced him out of the Dolphins' loss. Miami isn't the only team with uncertainty under center going into the weekend, either. Some clubs are much healthier than others, and quite a few big names remain questionable to suit up on Sunday. Here, we've compiled all the final injury reports for Week 4 action.

All NFL odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Vikings (-3) at Saints

The Saints will be shorthanded in at least some capacity, with the biggest absence likely coming under center, where Winston is recovering slower than expected from lingering issues. Former Bengals veteran Andy Dalton, last seen with the Cowboys and Bears, is on track to get his first start of 2022. Rookie Chris Olave and reserve Tre'Quan Smith could see even more targets with Thomas out and Landry banged up, while Kamara is expected to suit up but could be on a pitch count alongside Mark Ingram.

The Vikings are far healthier, with star running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) disappearing from the report after making a full return to practice. Starting defenders Eric Kendricks (toe) and Harrison Smith (concussion) are also good to go.

Chargers (-5.5) at Texans

Chargers: TBA

TBA Texans: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Jaguars at Eagles (-6.5)

Jaguars: TBA

TBA Eagles: RB Boston Scott (ribs)

Former 49ers third-rounder Trey Sermon is set to debut as a No. 2/3 RB for the Eagles with Scott absent, behind Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell.

Browns (-1) at Falcons

Browns: TBA

TBA Falcons: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5)

Jared Goff will be without some of his best weapons at home, with Jamaal Williams slated to handle RB1 duties and D.J. Chark set for an uptick in action alongside Josh Reynolds with St. Brown sidelined. Tight end T.J. Hockenson might also be in for additional looks in the passing game.

Bears at Giants (-3)

Bears: TBA

TBA Giants: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), DE Leonard Williams (knee) OUT

New York's receiving corps will once again be without Toney, the 2021 first-rounder, who also sat out Week 3. Williams' absence up front could also put more pressure on the Giants' edge rushers, who failed to make much of an impact against the Cowboys last week.

Commanders at Cowboys (-3)

Commanders: TBA

TBA Cowboys: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Titans at Colts (-3.5)

Titans: TBA

TBA Colts: S Justin Blackmon (ankle) OUT; DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), QUESTIONABLE

Up against Derrick Henry and Co., the Colts defense could be without a couple of key starters if Buckner doesn't suit up; the star interior defender did not practice leading up to the game. Leonard, meanwhile, could make his 2022 debut at linebacker after missing the first three games while recovering from back surgery, though coach Frank Reich has made it clear he won't be at 100 percent either way.

Jets at Steelers (-3.5)

Jets: TBA

TBA Steelers: TBA

The biggest news here is the omission of Zach Wilson from the Jets' report, as the QB is fully cleared from the knee surgery that kept him sidelined for the first three games. He'll make his 2022 debut, replacing backup Joe Flacco.

Bills (-3) at Ravens

Bills: WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), CB Christian Benford (hand) OUT; WR Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (back/hip), C Mitch Morse (elbow), OL Justin Murray (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), CB Dane Jackson (neck), S Jordan Poyer (foot) QUESTIONABLE

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), CB Christian Benford (hand) OUT; WR Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (back/hip), C Mitch Morse (elbow), OL Justin Murray (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), CB Dane Jackson (neck), S Jordan Poyer (foot) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: TBA

After missing Week 3, Davis told reporters he will return to the field despite the questionable tag, serving as Josh Allen's WR2 opposite Stefon Diggs. That doesn't mean Buffalo will be unscathed going in, with Morse and Oliver both iffy in the trenches. Less than two weeks from his scary head injury against the Titans, Jackson also said he's planning to play in the Bills secondary despite entering as a game-time decision.

Cardinals at Panthers (-1)

Cardinals: WR A.J. Green (hamstring), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle) OUT; WR Marquise Brown (foot), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DE J.J. Watt (calf), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

WR A.J. Green (hamstring), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle) OUT; WR Marquise Brown (foot), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DE J.J. Watt (calf), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), DE Marquis Haynes (knee), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) QUESTIONABLE

The Cardinals, still without DeAndre Hopkins due to suspension, could be calling upon the bottom of their receiver depth chart in this one. With Green out and both Brown and Moore banged up, reserve Greg Dortch could see another high volume of targets from Kyler Murray, along with tight end Zach Ertz. Running back James Conner (knee) is good to go as well.

Baker Mayfield will have a banged-up supporting cast, at best, with McCaffrey "hopeful" to play despite practicing in limited fashion just once this week. Shenault, who emerged in Week 3, is a game-time decision.

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5)

Broncos: TBA

TBA Raiders: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Patriots at Packers (-9.5)

Patriots: QB Mac Jones (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

QB Mac Jones (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Packers: TBA

Despite Mac Jones' presence at practice Friday, all indications are that veteran backup Brian Hoyer will start at QB; Jones' high-ankle sprain has been classified as "severe" in multiple reports, and the second-year starter did not show much mobility during his limited return to the field.

Chiefs at Buccaneers (Pick 'Em)

Chiefs: TBA

TBA Buccaneers: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Rams at 49ers (-1.5)

Rams: TBA

TBA 49ers: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.