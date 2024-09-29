anthony-richardson.jpg
It's an NFL Sunday, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. Fortunately for you, we're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games. 

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games. We'll be updated as the day continues, so make sure to check back in to see the latest injury news. 

Bears

  • LG Teven Jenkins (ribs): Chicago's starting offensive lineman has been ruled as out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs. 

Bengals

  • DE Trey Hendrickson (neck): Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a neck injury. 

Browns

  • LB Jordan Hicks (elbow): The veteran walked to the locker room during the first half of the Raiders game. He is listed as questionable to return.
  • G Ethan Pocic (ankle): The Browns lineman left Week 4 and is also questionable to return.

  • WR Trey Palmer (concussion): Tampa Bay's wideout has been ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion. 

  • WR Rashee Rice (knee): The Chiefs were dealt a massive blow when their star WR suffered a knee injury early against the Chargers. He had to be carted off the field in the first half, and was quickly ruled out.

Colts 

  • QB Anthony Richardson (hip): Richardson was ruled out after injuring his hip in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers. His backup, Joe Flacco, quickly threw a touchdown pass as the Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead. 
  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): The Colts' Pro Bowl runner was questionable to return after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter. 

Commanders

  • S Tyler Owens (shoulder): The rookie special-teamer left against the Cardinals, and is listed as questionable to return.

Jets

  • S Tony Adams: Adams was being checked out in the medical tent during the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos. 

Packers 

  • WR Christian Watson (ankle): Watson has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in Green Bay's showdown against the Vikings

Patriots

  • OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): The Patriots rookie was carted from the sideline to the locker room in the first half against the 49ers. His return is questionable.
  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle): Like Wallace, Dugger is also questionable to return to the 49ers game with an ankle injury.

Saints

  • RB/TE Taysom Hill (abdomen): Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He was been ruled out with an abdomen injury.
  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (hand): The Saints LB has been ruled out with a hand injury.

Steelers

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle): Patterson, who received more playing time with Jaylen Warren out, was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the first half. 