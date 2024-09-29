It's an NFL Sunday, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. Fortunately for you, we're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games. We'll be updated as the day continues, so make sure to check back in to see the latest injury news.

LG Teven Jenkins (ribs): Chicago's starting offensive lineman has been ruled as out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs.

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck): Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a neck injury.

LB Jordan Hicks (elbow): The veteran walked to the locker room during the first half of the Raiders game. He is listed as questionable to return.



G Ethan Pocic (ankle): The Browns lineman left Week 4 and is also questionable to return.

WR Trey Palmer (concussion): Tampa Bay's wideout has been ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion.

WR Rashee Rice (knee): The Chiefs were dealt a massive blow when their star WR suffered a knee injury early against the Chargers. He had to be carted off the field in the first half, and was quickly ruled out.

QB Anthony Richardson (hip): Richardson was ruled out after injuring his hip Steelers. His backup, Joe Flacco, quickly threw a touchdown pass as the Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): The Colts' Pro Bowl runner was questionable to return after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter.

S Tyler Owens (shoulder): The rookie special-teamer left against the Cardinals, and is listed as questionable to return.

S Tony Adams: Adams was being checked out in the medical tent during the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

WR Christian Watson (ankle): Watson has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in Green Bay's showdown against the Vikings.

OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): The Patriots rookie was carted from the sideline to the locker room in the first half against the 49ers. His return is questionable.



S Kyle Dugger (ankle): Like Wallace, Dugger is also questionable to return to the 49ers game with an ankle injury.



RB/TE Taysom Hill (abdomen): Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He was been ruled out with an abdomen injury.

LB Willie Gay Jr. (hand): The Saints LB has been ruled out with a hand injury.

