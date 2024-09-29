anthony-richardson.jpg
It's a football Sunday, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. Fortunately for you, we're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games. 

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games. We'll be updated as the day continues, so make sure to check back in to see the latest injury news. 

Bears

  • LG Teven Jenkins: Chicago's starting offensive lineman has been ruled as out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs. 

Bengals

  • DE Trey Hendrickson: Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers

  • WR Trey Palmer: Tampa's wideout has been ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion. 

Colts 

  • S Tony Adams: Adams was being checked out in the medical tent during the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos. 

  • WR Christian Watson: Watson has been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury in Green Bay's showdown against the Vikings

  • RB/TE Taysom Hill: Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He's been ruled out with an abdomen injury.
  • LB Willie Gay Jr. : The Saints LB has been ruled out with a hand injury.

  • OLB Nick Herbig: Pittsburgh's second-year linebacker is questionable to return to the Steelers' matchup against the Colts. Herbig had two sacks in last week's win over the Chargers
  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Patterson, who received more playing time with Jaylen Warren out, was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the first half. 