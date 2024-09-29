It's a football Sunday, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. Fortunately for you, we're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games.
Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games. We'll be updated as the day continues, so make sure to check back in to see the latest injury news.
Bears
- LG Teven Jenkins: Chicago's starting offensive lineman has been ruled as out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs.
Bengals
- DE Trey Hendrickson: Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Broncos
- RB Tyler Badie: Badie was labeled as questionable to return after injuring his back after getting hit by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. Badie initially got up and ran off the field before needing to be carted off the field after a scary incident on the sideline.
Buccaneers
- WR Trey Palmer: Tampa's wideout has been ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion.
Colts
- QB Anthony Richardson: Richardson is out after injuring his hip in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers. His backup, Joe Flacco, quickly threw a touchdown pass as the Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead.
Jets
- S Tony Adams: Adams was being checked out in the medical tent during the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Packers
- WR Christian Watson: Watson has been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury in Green Bay's showdown against the Vikings.
Saints
- RB/TE Taysom Hill: Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He's been ruled out with an abdomen injury.
- LB Willie Gay Jr. : The Saints LB has been ruled out with a hand injury.
Steelers
- OLB Nick Herbig: Pittsburgh's second-year linebacker is questionable to return to the Steelers' matchup against the Colts. Herbig had two sacks in last week's win over the Chargers.
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Patterson, who received more playing time with Jaylen Warren out, was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the first half.