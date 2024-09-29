It's a football Sunday, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. Fortunately for you, we're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games. We'll be updated as the day continues, so make sure to check back in to see the latest injury news.

LG Teven Jenkins: Chicago's starting offensive lineman has been ruled as out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs.

Bengals

DE Trey Hendrickson: Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

WR Trey Palmer: Tampa's wideout has been ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion.

QB Anthony Richardson: Richardson is out after injuring his hip Steelers. His backup, Joe Flacco, quickly threw a touchdown pass as the Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Jets

S Tony Adams: Adams was being checked out in the medical tent during the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

WR Christian Watson: Watson has been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury in Green Bay's showdown against the Vikings.

RB/TE Taysom Hill: Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He's been ruled out with an abdomen injury.

LB Willie Gay Jr. : The Saints LB has been ruled out with a hand injury.

Steelers