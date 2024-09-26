The first quarter of the NFL season is coming into a close, and all the injuries are piling up around the league. The Detroit Lions won't have edge rusher Marcus Davenport and linebacker Derrick Barnes for a significant time, while the Philadelphia Eagles may be without both starting wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this week.

The Cleveland Browns will have to see how defensive end Myles Garrett progresses throughout the week, as he's battling multiple injuries (Achilles, foot, thigh). The Dolphins are also entering their Monday night matchup with a lot of uncertainty at quarterback as Skylar Thompson (ribs) is iffy to play and they may start their third signal-caller in four games.

The Green Bay Packers will be closely monitoring the status of quarterback Jordan Love (knee) ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings. Love did practice on Wednesday after missing Weeks 2 and 3 -- both Green Bay wins with backup Malik Willis starting in his place.

As always, we'll have the Wednesday injury report for all the games being played in Week 4. We'll highlight the key injuries for each team as the list continues to grow with each passing week.

Cowboys (-5.5) at Giants (Thursday night)

On a short week, the Giants will be down Phillips, their starting nickel cornerback. Isaiah Simmons is expected to fill in that role with Jackson also out. The Giants will be thin at cornerback this week, but still have Cordale Flott, Deonte Banks and Nick McCloud. Slayton has been limited in practice all week, so there could be an opportunity for Jalin Hyatt.

With Carson doubtful -- he was seen during the week walking around the locker room with a bag ice wrapped around his shoulder -- the Cowboys could look to Andrew Booth Jr. to fill that role or have starting nickel corner Jourdan Lewis move outside. Neither Carson nor Bell participated in Wednesday's final practice.

Saints at Falcons (-1.5)

New Orleans is holding out hope Kamara can play on Sunday, but the team will be without starting center Erik McCoy, who was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Eagles.

Atlanta right tackle Kaleb McGary was the only player on the Falcons' injury report with a knee injury that kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

Bengals (-4) at Panthers

Cincy is listing quarterback Joe Burrow on the injury report with the same wrist that suffered a season-ending injury last season, but he is practicing fully with it, so no worries there. Ja'Marr Chase played the entirety of "Monday Night Football." There is a fair reason for optimism that he will be ready to go for Week 4 by Sunday.

Two key contributors for Carolina had veteran's rest days in running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney while two defensive tackles in A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle are dealing with lower body injuries that caused them to miss practice on Wednesday.

Rams at Bears (-3)

Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice for the first time since aggravating an injury in his heel in Week 1. His presence could be a massive boost to a struggling Bears offense.

"It's great," quarterback Caleb Williams said, via NBC Sports Chicago, about Allen's return. "It's gonna be great for our offense. It's just something else that the defense has to worry about throughout this week and then obviously on game day. And so it's gonna be great for us. His special talent of getting open in a phone booth is gonna be great for us."

Vikings at Packers (-2.5)

Minnesota is hopeful No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) will be able to play at the Packers on Sunday, per head coach Kevin O'Connell. Starting center Garrett Bradbury (ankle) and starting linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) both missed practice on Wednesday.

The majority of the Packers' starting offense, including quarterback Jordan Love, practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday. His status will be critical against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in both sacks (16) and quarterback pressures (54).

Malik Willis has been a standout as his fill-in during wins against the Colts and Titans the last two weeks. His 9.8 yards per pass attempt and 9.5 yards per carry both lead the NFL since Week 2 among players to have a minimum of 12 attempts for each category. Willis is only the fourth player in the last 50 years to lead the league in both categories in a two-week span along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2022, Titans quarterback Steve McNair in 1997 and Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham in 1987.

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5)

Steelers (-1.5) at Colts

Broncos at Jets (-7.5)

Broncos: WR Josh Reynolds (Achilles) was the only notable injury for the Broncos, as he was a limited participant in practice.

Eagles (-2.5) at Buccaneers

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5)

Commanders: RB Austin Ekeler did not practice (concussion) and will not play Sunday. G Sam Cosmi (Achilles) also did not practice.

Patriots at 49ers (-10)

Chiefs (-8) at Chargers

Chiefs: No injuries to report for the Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid said everyone will practice on Wednesday.

Browns at Raiders (-2)

Browns: The Browns have TE David Njoku (knee) as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. T Jack Conklin (hamstring), DE Myles Garrett (foot/Achilles/thigh), RB Jerome Ford (knee), and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) also did not practice.

Bills at Ravens (-2.5)

Bills: The Bills had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, as the most notable injuries were to cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (hip) as both players did not practice. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (neck) was a limited participant.

Titans at Dolphins (-1) (Monday night)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5) (Monday night)

