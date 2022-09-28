Another week, another list of notable NFL players whose health statuses are the topic of major conversation. Dak Prescott kicked things off earlier in the week when he did not rule out playing this Sunday after having the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb. Prescott is itching to get back on the field after watching teammate and backup Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a pair of wins over the past two weeks.

Prescott isn't the only notable player who is dealing with an injury. Christian McCaffrey sat out Panthers practice nursing a thigh injury. Tua Tagovailoa's status for Miami's Thursday night game in Cincinnati remains in question after he was injured during this past Sunday's dramatic win over Buffalo. Keenan Allen is hoping to play for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Chargers' season-opener. Jets fans are hoping that Zach Wilson get make his season debut this Sunday in Pittsburgh, where Steelers fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Minkah Fitzpatrick can play after entering the concussion protocol.

Here's a look at each of those injuries as well as every other significant injury entering the NFL's fourth week of the regular season.

Dolphins at Bengals (Thursday night)

The Dolphins have a myriad of injuries this week to be wary of. Their left tackle, Armstead, is questionable with a toe injury, and two wide receivers, Waddle and Wilson, are questionable as well. Both were limited participants Tuesday and Wednesday, which bodes well for their statuses tomorrow night. The headline of course is Tagovailoa, who is dealing with back and ankle issues. While he's officially listed as questionable, he did say Wednesday that he plans to play, and he was limited in the final two practice sessions. The star cornerback, Howard, was limited Tuesday and Wednesday as well with groin and glute issues.

Reader and Sample did not practice at all this week for the Bengals, so them being ruled out for Thursday night is not surprising. Cincy will certainly want its right tackle, Collins, in the starting lineup. He sat out of practice Monday and Tuesday but returned as a full participant Wednesday -- which bodes well for his status. As for Pratt, he was a full participant in the final two practice sessions after being limited Monday.

Vikings at Saints (London)

Vikings: Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad), running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), fullback C.J. Ham (foot) and pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith (knee) did not practice Wednesday for the Vikings. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe) and safety Harrison Smith (concussion) were also listed on the injury report, but they were full participants.



Saints: QB Jameis Winston did not practice Wednesday, as he has been dealing with back and ankle injuries, but he is expected to practice on Thursday. Receivers Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice along with offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion), while running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was limited. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), defensive back J.T. Gray (shoulder), wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), tight end Taysom Hill (rib) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were limited participants.

Browns at Falcons

Browns: Myles Garrett did not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from Monday's single-car accident. Garrett, who suffered minor injuries during the crash, has not been ruled out for Sunday's game. Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), offensive tackle Joe Haeg (concussion), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) and cornerback Denzel Ward (back/ribs) did not practice Wednesday, either. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin was limited with a knee injury.

Falcons: Cordarrelle Patterson was the only Falcons player who did not practice Wednesday. Atlanta's dual threat was given the day off to rest his injured knee.

Bills at Ravens

Bills: Receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were held out of Wednesday's practice, while safety Jordan Poyer (foot) practiced in a limited capacity. Cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) was also limited as he practiced for the first time since getting injured during Buffalo's Week 2 win over Tennessee.

Ravens: Analysis to come.

Commanders at Cowboys

Commanders: Four Washington offensive linemen either didn't practice or practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. Tackle Charles Leno (shoulder) and center Wes Schweitzer (concussion) did not practice, while Saahdiq Charles (shoulder) and Sam Cosmi (knee) were limited.

Cowboys: Analysis to come.

Seahawks at Lions

Seahawks: Analysis to come.

Lions: Analysis to come.

Chargers at Texans

Chargers: Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced Wednesday that pass rusher Joey Bosa will be placed on injured reserve as he is dealing with a groin injury. Bosa, who will undergo surgery, is expected to return at some point this season.

Texans: Analysis to come.

Titans at Colts

Titans: Analysis to come.

Colts: Analysis to come.

Bears at Giants

Bears: Analysis to come.

Giants: Sterling Shepard (knee) did not practice, which was expected as he is slated to go on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Monday's loss to the Cowboys. Fellow wideout Wan'Dale Robinson also did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Jaguars at Eagles

Jaguars: Analysis to come.

Eagles: Analysis to come.

Jets at Steelers

Jets: Zach Wilson has been cleared to make his season-debut after missing the season's first three games. Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that the second-year quarterback will start Sunday's road game against the Steelers if all goes well during this week's practices.

Wilson has been recovering since suffering a bone bruise and a meniscus tear during New York's first preseason game against the Eagles. The Jets are off to a 1-2 start with 15-year veteran Joe Flacco filling in for Wilson.

Steelers: Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant on Wednesday, a day after Mike Tomlin announced that the star safety was in the concussion protocol. Punter Pressley Harvin III also practiced in full on Wednesday despite dealing with a left hip injury.

Cardinals at Panthers

Cardinals: Analysis to come.

Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday as he is dealing with a thigh injury. McCaffrey is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance this past Sunday while helping the Panthers net their first win of the year. McCaffrey did not practice last Wednesday and was limited the following day, as Carolina is trying to monitor his workload.

Patriots at Packers

Patriots: As expected, Mac Jones did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Bill Belichick did not rule Jones out for Sunday, however, saying that his quarterback has made significant progress over the past 48 hours. Belichick added that veteran Brian Hoyer will be New England's starter if Jones can't play.

Packers: Analysis to come.

Broncos at Raiders

Broncos: Analysis to come.

Raiders: Analysis to come.

Chiefs at Buccaneers (Sunday night)

Chiefs: Analysis to come.

Buccaneers: Analysis to come.

Rams at 49ers (Monday night)

Rams: Analysis to come.

49ers: Analysis to come.