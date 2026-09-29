Injuries are unfortunately a part of football, and all 32 NFL teams have been affected to some degree. We've seen starting quarterbacks such as Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams go down with different ailments, Los Angeles Rams star wideout Puka Nacua has already missed two out of three games due to a nagging hip/groin issue, while Indianapolis Colts wideout Alec Pierce was placed on injured reserve with his heel injury.

We saw even more notable players go down with injuries in Week 3 -- some of them unfortunately season-ending. Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at some of the most recent medical updates from around the league, and examine if fans should be panicking or not.

Panic meter:

🚨 = Low panic level

Low panic level 🚨🚨 = Medium panic level

🚨🚨🚨 = High panic level

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (ACL)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

The Miami Dolphins were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, but they now have lost their best player in star running back De'Von Achane. He tore his ACL during the 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, meaning Malik Willis will have to lean on Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright moving forward.

The Dolphins are statistically one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging 290.7 total yards per game. In his three games played, Achane turned 41 touches into 176 yards and zero touchdowns. Miami actually just became the first team since 2021 to not hold a lead through three games, and the first team to lose each of its first three games by 14+ points since the ... Dolphins in 2019.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (thumb)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand at the end of the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was seen writhing on the ground in pain and heard screaming as he grasped at his right hand. Mayfield eventually walked off the field with trainers and went straight to the locker room.

The MRI Mayfield had on Monday revealed there was no fracture, no ligament nor tendon damage, per ESPN, and Todd Bowles said he's expected to miss three weeks.

Missing three games is more ideal than missing the rest of the season, but the Bucs are in the danger zone. This is their first 0-3 start since 2014, and Mayfield's backup is undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels. Just an absolute nightmare start for the Bucs, and it's fair to hypothesize that Bowles is on the hot seat.

Giants EDGE Brian Burns (ACL)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

The New York Giants already lost quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season, and now, they will be without one of their stars on the other side of the ball.

Pass rusher Brian Burns suffered a torn ACL during the Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, meaning Kayvon Thibodeaux will be asked to pick up the slack. Or, maybe rookie Arvell Reese sees some snaps on the edge. Burns racked up a career-high 16.5 sacks last season.

What's more frustrating than losing a star player for the rest of the year is that Burns probably shouldn't have been playing. He didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury, but fought to suit up on the soggy Meadowland turf Sunday. Now, he's forced to shift his focus to 2027.

Jets RB Breece Hall (quad)

Panic level: Low 🚨

New York Jets running back Breece Hall injured his right quad in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions, and is considered week to week, per ESPN. Hall rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win vs. Tennessee, but hasn't crossed 33 rushing yards since.

Hall is still an important piece of this Jets offense, so it's good news he won't miss much time. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are the backups.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (ankle)

Panic level: Low 🚨

Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Bucs, and he's going to be just fine. There's even a chance he plays this week vs. the 0-3 Dolphins.

"He avoided anything long term. It's just going to be about progressing throughout the week and where we can get him to from a standpoint of getting the swelling out and then what kind of work week he can have," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters, per ESPN. "But I was very encouraged to get that news today."

49ers WR Mike Evans (rib strain)

Panic level: Low 🚨

San Francisco 49ers wideout Mike Evans left Sunday's win vs. the Arizona Cardinals with a rib strain. NFL Media reports he's day to day.

The future Hall of Famer has caught 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in three games played for his new team.

Raiders WR Jack Bech (forearm)

Panic level: Low 🚨

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech broke his forearm in the win vs. the New Orleans Saints, but NFL Media reports he could return later this season.

The second-year pass-catcher has caught just five passes for 48 yards and one touchdown this season, but his injury is a hit to one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Tre Tucker leads the team in receiving with 189 yards. The next leading wide receiver is Jalen Nailor, who has 52 yards receiving through three games.

Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring)

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury vs. the Raiders, and head coach Kellen Moore said he's going to miss some time. How much time remains to be seen. We don't have much clarity there.

Etienne is the Saints' RB1, but they do have Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller as well. Despite the four-year, $48 million deal he signed this offseason, Etienne has averaged fewer than 60 scrimmage yards per game. You'd rather have him in the lineup, but Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson and Devaughn Vele are the ones carrying the Saints' offense right now with Tyler Shough.

Commanders LB Leo Chenal (neck)

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal underwent season-ending neck surgery on Monday after being carted off the field during the Week 3 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chenal was starting alongside rookie Sonny Styles in place of Frankie Luvu, who has been out with a groin issue. This unit is pretty thin right now. With that said, Kain Medrano did have a pick six of Sam Darnold on Sunday!

Ravens centers

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

The Baltimore Ravens earned a wild victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil on Sunday, but they suffered a few notable losses as well. Starting center Jovaughn Gwyn was carted off with an ankle injury, and his replacement, Ethan Pocic, suffered a knee injury. Head coach Jesse Minter said both are going to miss some time. All this comes after the team lost Danny Pinter in training camp.

It looks like first-round pick Vega Ioane is going to move from right guard to center, and then Andrew Vorhees or Emery Jones Jr. will start at right guard.

Panthers cornerbacks

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Sunday was disastrous for the Carolina Panthers. Not only did they lose to the Cleveland Browns, but Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a "significant quad injury," while Mike Jackson suffered a groin injury. These are the Panthers' top two cornerbacks, who headlined a room that has zero depth. Losing both for even a few games is very concerning -- especially when you consider that this is statistically one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The Panthers will now look at rookie Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans and Chau Smith-Wade. Corey Thornton, DeVonta Smith and Zion Childress are on the practice squad.

Titans right guard

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

There's a surprising bright spot on the 0-3 Titans, and that's the play of the offensive line. Tennessee has famously boasted some horrific offensive lines over the past few years, but that's not the case this season. However, there's some concern at the right guard spot now.

Rookie Fernando Carmona came in and grabbed the starting right guard spot in training camp. He left the Week 3 matchup against the Giants early with an ankle sprain, and will miss a few weeks, per Jordan Schultz. What's worse is that backup Jackson Slater suffered a "significant" foot injury on Sunday as well. That could throw Atonio Mafi or rookie Pat Coogan into the starting lineup.

Cam Ward is struggling behind a decent offensive line. What's it going to look like if this unit starts to crumble?