The NFL is about to turn the page on the first month of the regular season with Week 4 already underway. After the Cleveland Browns pulled off the home upset on Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and coming off a Week 3 slate that tied an NFL record for one-score games, this upcoming crop of contests has a lot to live up to. Judging by what we've seen over the previous three weeks as a whole, Week 4 will be locked and loaded with storylines.

One of the unfortunate storylines that is a factor every week, however, is injuries. Already this season, the league has endured several high-profile injuries, and the bug continues to bite teams across the NFL with a number of notable names sidelined for Week 4. That includes receiver Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and Patriots All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez, who have each been ruled out for this weekend due to injury. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

With teams concluding their week of practice, they've released their final injury reports, which include game statuses for Week 4. Below, you can see a breakdown of each game's designations: who is in, who's out, and who still has their status up in the air.

Colts at Commanders (in London)

Keenan Allen did not practice on Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions. If he is unable to go, that would result in an even more concentrated target share for the likes of tight end Tyler Warren and wideout Josh Downs. Meanwhile, Dulin could also factor into that after practicing fully for the second straight day, despite that questionable designation.

Despite making the trip to London and practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, the Commanders have ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels. That means Marcus Mariota will start for the second straight week. Outside of Daniels, the most noteworthy development on the injury report is the addition of Terry McLaurin. He was limited on Friday after suffering a hamstring injury.

Patriots at Bills

New England will be without two key starters on defense as they've ruled out star corner Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore due to shoulder injuries. Neither was able to practice this week. On a more positive note, starting right tackle Morgan Moses has a chance to play Sunday, as he returned to practice Friday on a limited basis. He's questionable with a foot injury.

Buffalo could be without defensive lineman T.J. Sanders due to an illness. After not practicing on Wednesday, he was limited both Thursday and Friday, but is doubtful to play. As for Christian Benford, the corner is questionable despite not practicing at all this week with a toe injury.

Jets at Bears

The Jets will not have standout running back Breece Hall on Sunday due to a quad injury, so Braelon Allen will get the start out of the backfield. The offense will take another hit with Adonai Mitchell out and possibly not have Kenyon Sadiq, as the rookie tight end is questionable with a back injury. Sadiq practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.

Caleb Williams will not play this week as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury. That said, Ben Johnson has yet to make it clear who'll start in his place, with Tyson Bagent (who cleared concussion protocol last week) and Case Keenum as the top options. Whoever gets the nod will have D'Andre Swift in the backfield after he returned to practice as a full participant on Friday and carries no designation after missing Thursday's session with a knee injury.

Jaguars at Bengals

Jacksonville is pretty healthy coming into this matchup, with no players ruled out. Regis, Brown and Braswell all practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.

B.J. Hill was able to return to practice on a limited basis for Cincinnati on Friday, which gives him a shot to play in Week 4. Meanwhile, Bozeman is trending in the opposite direction despite each sharing questionable designations. He did not participate in practice on Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Cardinals at Giants

Arizona is largely sitting pretty from an injury standpoint, listing just Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out for Week 4 after he did not practice this week due to a back injury. However, edge rusher Josh Sweat was downgraded to a limited participant on Friday due to a groin injury.

New York is entirely healthy entering Week 4 with no injuries/game designations listed on the final injury report.

Rams at Eagles

Aaron Donald will not be cleared to go for this NFC matchup against Philadelphia, as the standout defensive lineman is dealing with a back injury that held him out throughout the week of practice. As for Ferguson, not only is he out for Week 4, but the Rams have since placed him on injured reserve. On a more positive note, wideout Puka Nacua (hip) will make his return, as he has no injury designation.

Philadelphia will be down two key pillars, with one coming on each side of the ball. On offense, DeVonta Smith will be sidelined for this game after missing the week of practice with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, linebacker Zack Baun did not practice this week due to a concussion.

Packers at Buccaneers

Banks will miss another matchup for Green Bay after injuring his toe in their Week 2 matchup against the Jets. He's yet to practice since suffering the injury, including this week. Outside of Brinson (who practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday before being downgraded for Thursday and Friday), none of the players the Packers ruled out practiced this week. As for Cooper, he was a full participant on Friday, which gives him hope to play despite the questionable tag.

As expected, Baker Mayfield was officially ruled out for Week 4 due to his right thumb injury, meaning undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will get the start. Fortunately for the Bucs offense, Daniels will have Bucky Irving in the backfield. The Bucs back was upgraded to a full participant during Friday's practice after being limited throughout the week with a glute injury and has no game designation.

Titans at Ravens

Tennessee is relatively healthy coming into Week 4, listing just two players on the final injury report. Spears was a full participant, but Winston Jr. did not practice Friday due to a shoulder ailment.

Baltimore won't have star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson for Week 4 after undergoing a procedure for his broken finger. Meanwhile, the Ravens gave both Zay Flowers and Ronnie Stanley some rest on Friday. Flowers was officially listed as limited for the session, while Stanley was held out. Both are questionable, but it would appear they are good to go, and the team is merely managing their workload before the weekend.

Cowboys at Texans

Dallas has just two players listed on its final injury report, ruling both Durant and Overshown out after neither was able to practice this week due to hamstring injuries. Maybe the most noteworthy development on the Cowboys injury report is that newly acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has no injury designation, which suggests he'll make his debut on Sunday.

Al-Shaair was not able to hit the practice field this week, and the Texans linebacker has subsequently been ruled out. Joining him is safety M.J. Stewart, who regressed to a DNP on Friday after logging a full practice on Thursday. Receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was a full participant on Friday and has no game designation, so he is set to play.

Dolphins at Vikings

Of course, the big injury news coming out of Miami this week was star running back De'Von Achane suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3. He's since been put on injured reserve. As for the rest of the Dolphins, Douglas and Beal did not practice at all this week.

The Vikings offense will enter Week 4 without its top receiver, Justin Jefferson. He has been ruled out due to an ankle injury that kept him off the practice field all week. With Jefferson on the shelf, Jordan Addison should see a heavy dose of targets.

Chiefs at Raiders

Kansas City is pretty healthy entering Week 4, with offensive tackle Josh Simmons (who has yet to play this season) the lone player listed on the injury report. Head coach Andy Reid said this week that Simmons is recovering from a bulging disk.

The Raiders are just as healthy as the Chiefs coming into this divisional matchup, with Powers-Johnson the only player ruled out after not practicing this week with a groin injury.

Broncos at 49ers

The good news for San Francisco is that starting left tackle Trent Williams (stringer) does not carry an injury designation for Week 4, so he is good to go. The bad news is that Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw are still up in the air, as they are both questionable. As it relates to Evans, Kyle Shanahan noted he is a game-time decision.

Chargers at Seahawks

Ladd McConkey returned to practice on Friday after being held out on Thursday due to a foot injury. While the Chargers receiver was limited in the final session of the week, it's a positive development for his chances of playing in Week 4 that he got back on the field. Like McConkey, Derwin James Jr. returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is questionable.

While it's not surprising to see Charbonnet ruled out after just returning to practice this week, the Seattle backfield continues to take a hit with Jadarian Price ruled out due to a chest injury he aggravated this week. After being limited on Wednesday, Price did not practice Thursday or Friday. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will carry the load out of the backfield.

Lions at Panthers

Bartch did not practice at all this week for Detroit, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see him ruled out. As for Reed, the corner was limited throughout the week before being listed as questionable.

On top of Legette and Lewis being ruled out, the Panthers also won't have starting corners Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, as they were both put on IR this week. On offense, receiver Jalen Coker will be a name to monitor as he deals with a quad injury. He's questionable after returning to practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis.

Falcons at Saints (Monday)

Falcons : TBD

: TBD Saints: TBD

Analysis to come.