Ready or not, another week of NFL action is on deck. Week 4 is jam-packed with storylines, ranging from Micah Parsons making his return to Dallas to face the Cowboys to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs duking it out at Arrowhead Stadium. We also have a doubleheader on Monday night to wrap up the week. Of course, those are the angles we're looking forward to seeing unfold, but there's also an ugly side of the upcoming slate: injuries.

Several prominent players have been dealing with injuries in the early stages of the season, and Week 4 will be impacted by a handful of them, including CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans, who have both already been ruled out.

Below, we're going to take the temperature of all the injury situations across the league, as most clubs begin practice and release their initial reports. We'll also look at the final injury report for Thursday's NFC West matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals (Thursday)

The Steelers limited linebacker Patrick Queen (oblique), corner Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), running back Jaylen Warren (rest) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, corner Darius Slay (rest), linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (rest), tight end Jonnu Smith (rest), linebacker T.J. Watt (rest) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) were held out of the session.

The Browns were without defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. (knee) and Shelby Harris (hamstring), along with corner Denzel Ward (shoulder), to begin the week. Guard Joel Bitonio (rest), tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), safety Grant Delpit (back), defensive end Myles Garrett (rest), tight end David Njoku (knee) and receiver Cedric Tillman (hand, hip) were limited.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), edge Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) and running back Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice Wednesday for the Lions. Linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) was limited.

The Panthers were without first-round rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan on Wednesday due to a calf injury. Fellow receivers Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (rest) also did not practice. Elsewhere, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (hamstring), along with outside linebackers Patrick Jones II (hamstring) and D.J. Wonnum (hip), were held out. Running back Rico Dowdle, corner Jaycee Horn and tackle Taylor Moton were given rest days.

New England did not have linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and guard Jared Wilson (ankle, knee) at practice. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (rest) and Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) were limited.

New Orleans held out guard Dillon Radunz and defensive end Chase Young on Wednesday. Meanwhile, right tackle Taliese Fuaga, receiver Devaughn Vele and receiver Trey Palmer were limited.

Buffalo was without offensive lineman Spencer Brown (calf), linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) on Wednesday. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) was limited.

Quarterback Cam Ward was limited due to an ankle and calf injury, along with safety Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) and guard Kevin Zeitler (bicep). Tackle JC Latham (hip), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle) and receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) did not practice.

Corner Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) did not practice for Houston, nor did fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) or offensive lineman Tytus Howard. Receiver Nico Collins (knee) and offensive lineman Jake Andrews (ankle) were limited.

Jayden Daniels was a limited participant at practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Cornerback Trey Amos (calf) was also limited. Meanwhile, a number of Commanders players were held out of practice, but some were simply rest days. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee), tight end John Bates (calf, groin), receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee), safety Percy Butler (hip) and receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) missed practice due to injury.

Corner A.J. Terrell (hamstring), running back Nathan Carter (hamstring) and receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) were listed as non-participants Wednesday. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (toe), receiver Jamal Agnew (groin), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), edge James Pearce Jr. (groin) and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) were limited.

New York did not have wideout Malik Nabers on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. On top of Nabers, kicker Graham Gano (groin), tight end Theo Johnson (toe), defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. (foot) and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did not practice. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), corner Art Green (hip), linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), wide receiver Darius Slayton (calf) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) were limited.

The 49ers were without receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) at practice Wednesday, along with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), defensive tackle CJ West (thumb), receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee/rest) and running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/rest). Meanwhile, quarterbacks Brock Purdy (toe) and Mac Jones (knee), along with corner Renardo Green (neck), were limited.

Indy did not have a half-dozen players participate in Wednesday's practice: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back), guard Matt Goncalves (toe), cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles), receiver Alec Pierce (concussion), cornerback Xavien Howard (rest) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (personal).

The Bears limited defensive back Jaylon Jones (hamstring), tight end Cole Kmet (groin), and running back D'Andre Swift (hip) to begin the week. Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee), tight end Colston Loveland (hip) and defensive lineman Darnell Wright (elbow) did not practice.

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will not play this week due to his neck injury. On a more positive note, the Ravens are optimistic tight end Isaiah Likely will make his season debut in Week 4.

Defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and corner Kristian Fulton (ankle) were limited Wednesday. Meanwhile, receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was a full participant, suggesting he's on his way to returning to action this weekend.

Green Bay Packers (-7) at Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay did not have guard Aaron Banks (groin), safety Javon Bullard (concussion) or offensive lineman Zach Tom (oblique) at practice Wednesday. The team also listed eight players as limited, including pass rusher Micah Parsons (back). Defensive lineman Karl Brooks (foot), tight end John FitzPatrick (groin), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), tight end Tucker Kraft (knee, elbow), tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were the other limited players.

As expected, tackle Tyler Booker and wideout CeeDee Lamb were listed as nonparticipants at practice due to ankle injuries. (Lamb is expected to miss three to four weeks). Corner Trevon Diggs was also a DNP due to a knee injury. Corner DaRon Bland (foot) and Trikweze Bridges (knee) were limited.

