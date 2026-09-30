All 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries as Week 4 kicks off. The Carolina Panthers were just forced to place their top two cornerbacks on injured reserve, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss several weeks with a dislocated thumb and the Miami Dolphins lost star running back De'Von Achane for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

There is some good news around the league on the injury front. San Francisco 49ers wideout Mike Evans is not expected to miss much time with a rib strain, while Nico Collins of the Houston Texans returned to practice after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. C.J. Stroud desperately needs him back, as Houston has dropped to 0-3.

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Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

It appears Joey Porter Jr.'s back/conditioning/contract saga is continuing to roll on, as he has been ruled out for "Thursday Night Football" despite being a full participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday before being limited on Wednesday. He still has not suited up this year. Running back Rico Dowdle has also been ruled out after missing practice all week with a toe injury. Jalen Ramsey is listed as questionable despite telling reporters that he broke his wrist. He was limited in practice all week, as was Brandin Echols, who was out with a concussion.

Deshaun Watson will be without two starting offensive linemen on Thursday, as Elgton Jenkins (concussion) and Teven Jenkins (back) have been ruled out. Jenkins was limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (London)

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (illness) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) were the only two members of the Indianapolis Colts to miss practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was the only limited participant who had a medical designation.

As for the Washington Commanders, offensive guard Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), safety Nick Cross (illness) and running back Rachaad White (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (hip), safety Percy Butler (concussion), quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (shoulder), linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin), tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (foot), cornerback Amik Robertson (knee) and tight end Ben Sinnott (rib) were all limited participants.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-11.5)

For the Tennessee Titans, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (back), running back Tony Pollard (foot) and running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) missed practice on Wednesday, as did centers Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee), which was expected. Wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle), offensive guard John Simpson (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (heel) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) were limited participants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was also limited with a back injury, but he says he's going to play on Sunday.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-6.5)

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (shoulder), cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Christian Elliss (chest), pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder) were limited participants. Quarterback Drake Maye was also listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (knee), cornerback Christian Benford (toe), wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (illness) all missed practice on Wednesday. Safety Damar Hamlin (ribs), wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and defensive lineman Deone Walker (quad) were limited participants.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-2.5)

For the Texans, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin), running back British Brooks (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness/knee/wrist) missed practice on Wednesday. Pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), defensive end Logan Hall (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (knee), offensive guard Ed Ingram (groin) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) were limited participants.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (knee/ankle), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) missed practice on Wednesday. Safety Malik Hooker was limited with a forearm injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip), cornerback Christian Braswell (knee), cornerback Montaric Brown (hamstring), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb), defensive tackle Albert Regis (elbow) and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (knee) were all limited participants Wednesday in practice.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles), safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep), offensive guard Dalton Risner (knee) and wide receiver Colbie Young (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Safeties Jordan Battle (hamstring) and Bryan Cook (ankle) were limited participants.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis to come.

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-3.5)

Analysis to come.

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are battered and bruised. Rookie pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder), pass rusher Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder), wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle), tight end Ko Kieft (elbow), quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/foot) and cornerback Jacob Parrish (personal) missed practice on Wednesday. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (calf), running back Bucky Irving (glute), defensive back Keionte Scott (toe) and linebacker Josiah Trotter (shoulder) were all limited participants.

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe), defensive tackle Karl Brooks (illness), defensive tackle Anthony Campbell (ankle) and offensive guard Jacob Monk (quadricep) missed practice on Wednesday, while defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf/groin), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder/concussion) and linebacker Lukas Van Ness (shoulder) were limited.

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at New York Giants

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (knee) missed practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Tyler Nubin were limited with calf injuries.

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (-10.5)

For the Dolphins, pass rusher Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Chris Bell (knee), cornerback Storm Duck (knee) and running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) were limited participants.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle), punter Brett Thorson (right hamstring) and cornerback Charles Demmings (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Blake Cashman was limited with an elbow injury.

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons was the only player to miss practice on Wednesday with a back injury. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was limited with a knee injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) were also on the injury report, but listed as full participants.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (-7)

Analysis to come.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Analysis to come.

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers (SNF)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (foot) and pass rusher D.J. Wonnum (back) missed practice on Wednesday, while cornerback D.J. Reed (rib) was limited.

The Panthers are hurting and were forced to put starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve. As for practice on Wednesday, wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee), offensive guard Damien Lewis (elbow), pass rusher Princely Umanmielen (ankle) and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (concussion) missed practice. In what was good news, linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and quarterback Bryce Young (knee) were full participants.