Week 4 brought lots of NFL action, from the Bills and Dolphins' shootout to Justin Fields' historic resurgence against the Broncos. But Sunday's slate also brought another wave of big-name injuries. Here's a look at some of the notable names to go down:

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 59.6 YDs 689 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

The Steelers' struggling signal-caller suffered a knee injury on a failed fourth-down try in the third quarter. He was helped off by trainers and immediately replaced by backup Mitchell Trubisky. He had guided just 93 net passing yards while throwing his fourth interception in as many games before exiting. Pittsburgh ruled him out shortly afterward. CBS Sports HQ injury analyst Marty Jaramillo believes Pickett could face at least a four- to six-week recovery, pending MRI results.

Javonte Williams DEN • RB • #33 Att 36 Yds 138 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Four games into his redemption tour following a serious 2022 knee injury, Williams was held to zero yards on two carries against the Bears before leaving with a hip injury. He was quickly ruled out and replaced by Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 37 REC 25 REC YDs 322 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Raiders' star wideout was ruled questionable to return due to a shoulder injury suffered during Las Vegas' third drive against the Chargers. He walked to the locker room under his own power and later returned to the game, aiding his team's comeback effort in what ended up as a 24-17 defeat. Adams revealed his shoulder isn't feeling the greatest postgame.

"Definitely does not feel good right now," Adams said postgame, per NFL Media. Adams said he had to "nut it up" to return for the second half. Fortunately for the Raiders, Adams has a longer lead-up to their next game since they will host the receiver's first NFL home, the Green Bay Packers, on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 28 REC 17 REC YDs 297 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Baker Mayfield's top target secured three passes for 40 yards before suffering a hamstring injury against the Saints. The longtime standout, who's made a strong case for a new contract early in his age-30 campaign, was ruled out soon afterward.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 28 REC 10 REC YDs 110 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The Bengals can't really afford anymore bad news on offense, but Higgins managed just two catches for 19 yards against the Titans before exiting the eventual loss with a rib injury. Now, Higgins is said to have suffered a rib fracture that could keep him off the field for a while, according to NFL Media.

The Dolphins' most accomplished blocker suffered a knee injury in Miami's shootout with the rival Bills and was ruled out at halftime, with Kendall Lamm taking over at left tackle. In his 11-year NFL career, Armstead has yet to play a full season.

The Patriots' top pass rusher left New England's blowout loss to the Cowboys early in the fourth quarter after appearing to hurt his arm. He's now set to get an MRI for a biceps tendon injury, and is expected to miss time regardless of the results.

The Bills' Pro Bowl cornerback suffered what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury in the third quarter against the Dolphins, requiring a cart to exit to the locker room. White previously missed 17 combined games from 2021-2022 due to an ACL tear. Initial fears are that White suffered a torn Achilles, which would sideline him for the remainder of the year.

New England's first round rookie is questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half of the Patriots Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys. The injury ocurred on a five-yard run by Tony Pollard where Gonzalez seemed to land awkwardly on that shoulder. He was checked out in the blue medical tent before departing to the locker room.