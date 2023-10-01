Week 4 brought lots of NFL action, from the Bills and Dolphins' shootout to Justin Fields' historic resurgence against the Broncos. But Sunday's slate also brought another wave of big-name injuries. Here's a look at some of the notable names to go down:

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 59.6 YDs 689 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

The Steelers' struggling signal-caller suffered a knee injury on a failed fourth-down try in the third quarter. He was helped off by trainers and immediately replaced by backup Mitchell Trubisky. He had guided just 93 net passing yards while throwing his fourth interception in as many games before exiting. Pittsburgh ruled him out shortly afterward.

Javonte Williams DEN • RB • #33 Att 36 Yds 138 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Four games into his redemption tour following a serious 2022 knee injury, Williams was held to zero yards on two carries against the Bears before leaving with a hip injury. He was quickly ruled out and replaced by Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 28 REC 17 REC YDs 297 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Baker Mayfield's top target secured three passes for 40 yards before suffering a hamstring injury against the Saints. The longtime standout, who's made a strong case for a new contract early in his age-30 campaign, was ruled out soon afterward.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 28 REC 10 REC YDs 110 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The Bengals can't really afford anymore bad news on offense, but Higgins managed just two catches for 19 yards against the Titans before exiting with a rib injury, leaving an already-hampered Joe Burrow with even less help to surmount a big deficit.

The Dolphins' most accomplished blocker suffered a knee injury in Miami's shootout with the rival Bills and was ruled out at halftime, with Kendall Lamm taking over at left tackle. In his 11-year NFL career, Armstead has yet to play a full season.

The Bills' Pro Bowl cornerback suffered what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury in the third quarter against the Dolphins, requiring a cart to exit to the locker room. White previously missed 17 combined games from 2021-2022 due to an ACL tear.