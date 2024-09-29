NFL Week 4 injury updates, inactives: Tracking all the key injuries ahead of kickoffs
NFL Week 4 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some with more than others (looking at you Rams and 49ers). Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be a game-time decision for a key NFC game against Minnesota. Another star signal caller, Justin Herbert, is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.
Several tight ends are ailing, the Browns' David Njoku (ankle) and Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion) have already been ruled out of their respective team's Week 4 matchups. 49ers star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) says that he expects to face the Patriots this weekend after dealing with a hamstring injury.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!
