NFL Week 4 live updates, scores, injuries: Broncos stun Aaron Rodgers' Jets; Commanders' scoring streak ends

Commanders score on 16th straight possession
Yes, believe it or not. The Jayden Daniels-led squad is up 14-7 on the Arizona Cardinals after getting on the scoreboard once again. Punter Tress Way hasn't needed to kick since Week 2 of this year.
Welcome to Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season! While this week already kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys taking down the New York Giants on Thursday night, the main slate of Sunday is jam-packed with must-see matchups. That includes a playoff rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills heading into Baltimore to face the Ravens, and various divisional head-to-heads like the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Of course, with all that action unfolding, it'll be hard to keep track of everything that's going on. That's where we come in. This is your one-stop shop for all of the notable moments from Week 4 as this live blog will cover all the top plays of every game along with game recaps and analysis.
Thursday
Cowboys 20, Giants 15 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Falcons 26, Saints 24 (Recap)
Buccaneers 33, Eagles 16 (Recap)
Bears 24, Rams 16 (Recap)
Texans 24, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Bengals 34, Panthers 24 (Recap)
Broncos 10, Jets 9 (Recap)
Colts 27, Steelers 24 (Recap)
Vikings 31, Packers 29 (Recap)
Commanders at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Browns at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Titans at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Kansas City's No. 1 wide receiver appeared to suffer a leg injury while trying to make a tackle of the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James, who intercepted Patrick Mahomes.
San Francisco is up two scores against the New England Patriots after Fred Warner made a leaping pick of Jacoby Brissett, then proceeded to regain his footing and race all the way to the end zone:
The Vikings remained perfect on the season after moving to 4-0 after taking down the Packers at Lambeau Field. Minnesota built up a 28-0 lead at one point in this game, but a late rally for Green Bay did make things interesting down the stretch. Still, the club was able to fend off the late rally to secure the road win. Sam Darnold threw for three touchdowns, including a clutch pass to Justin Jefferson. The star wideout finished with six catches for 85 yards and that score. Jordan Love threw for 389 yards four touchdowns, but also three interceptions in the loss.
The Bengals earned their first victory of 2024 by taking down the Carolina Panthers on the road. In this high-scoring affair, Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns while Chase Brown rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight of the day was a ridiculous 63-yard touchdown catch and run by Ja'Marr Chase.
The Broncos have won back-to-back games after outlasting the Jets at MetLife Stadium. New York had an opportunity to take a late lead, but a 50-yard attempt by Greg Zuerlein with 47 seconds left was no good. That led to Denver kneeing the ball and walking away with the victory. Bo Nix was 12 of 25 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers was 24 of 42 passing for 225 yards.
Houston rallied late to come away with a key AFC South victory over the Jaguars, who fall to 0-4 on the season. C.J. Stroud connected with Dare Ogunbowale to give the Texans a 24-20 lead with 18 seconds left in regulation. Nico Collins had a monster showing, catching 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.
This game had no shortage of drama. The big-picture storyline surrounds the status of Anthony Richardson, as the Colts quarterback left this game due to a hip injury. That thrust Joe Flacco in, and the veteran was able to lead the club to a victory over Pittsburgh, who suffered their first loss of 2024. Flacco threw for two touchdowns in the winning effort.
Atlanta has a knack for coming up clutch late. After an Alvin Kamara touchdown put the Saints up with a minute remaining in regulation, the Falcons offense moved down the field to get within range for Younghoe Koo. He connected on a go-ahead 58-yard field goal to give the Falcons the victory.
Chicago was able to fend off the Rams en route to a 24-18 win to move to 2-2 on the season. The Bears enjoyed a stellar day from D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches for 72 yards in the win. Defensively, Chicago gave Matthew Stafford fits, including this game-clinching interception.
The New Orleans Saints are up, 24-23, over the Atlanta Falcons with just a minute remaining in regulation after Alvin Kamara was able to pound in a goal-line rush. Kamara has 77 yards rushing and that touchdown today while adding seven receptions for 42 yards.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going down quietly. It is now just a 27-24 Colts lead after Justin Fields was able to connect with Pat Freiermuth for an 8-yard touchdown. Fields has completed 20 of his 30 passes so far today for 292 yards and that touchdown. He's also rushed for two scores.
And just like that, the Packers have scored 22 unanswered points and are within a score of the Vikings. Jordan Love made it a 28-22 game with a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft. The two-point conversion was good so it's a six-point lead for Minnesota.
The Green Bay Packers are sneakily in striking distance of making this a ballgame. The blindside blitz forced a strip sack on Sam Darnold and the Packers recovered possession inside the red zone.
While it's largely window-dressing at this point, the Packers were able to get into the end zone to cut Minnesota's lead to 28-14. Jordan Love connected with receiver Dontayvion Wicks for the score in the fourth quarter. Wicks has three catches for 25 yards today to go with that score.
Justin Fields now has two touchdowns on the ground today, and the Steelers now trail the Colts by 7 points with just over 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Fields has 35 yards rushing on top of those two scores.
The Steelers are facing potentially their first loss of the season as they now trail the Colts, 24-10. Joe Flacco recorded his second passing touchdown of the day after connecting with Drew Ogletree for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Colts up by two scores.
Trailing by double digits, Andy Dalton isn't going down quietly. The former Bengal has brought the Panthers within 10 of Cincinnati after a 21-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
Chicago is now up 24-15 over the Rams thanks to D'Andre Swift. The veteran back ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run. Swift is now up to 80 yards rushing on 11 carries and has six catches for 63 yards.
In a quiet day on offense, the Broncos finally found the end zone thanks to a Bo Nix touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton. After the extra point, Denver leads the Jets, 7-6.
The Jaguars are looking for their first win of the season, and Tank Bigsby is doing his best to grow their lead over Houston. With less than two minutes to play in the third quarter and already leading by a field goal, Bigsby ripped off a 58-yard rush to put the Jags on the goal line.
The Eagles were getting frisky in the second half of their matchup with the Bucs. Trailing 30-16, Philadelphia was threatening to score with the ball inside the red zone. However, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David strip-sacked Jalen Hurts to give Tampa Bay possession and eliminate the scoring opportunity.
Kyren Williams was able to score a 4-yard touchdown that has the Rams within two points of the Bears. Sean McVay attempted to go for a 2-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful and remains a 17-15 Chicago lead. This is Williams's seventh-straight game with a touchdown.
Suddenly, the Pittsburgh Steelers are within a score of the Colts. With the ball at the 5-yard line and faced with a third-and-goal situation, Fields scrambled for the touchdown.
After the Irving score, the Eagles were able to block the extra point attempt by the Bucs and return it for a two-point conversion for themselves.
The Bucs running back room seems to be turned on its head as Bucky Irving appears to be taking over. The back took a pitch from Baker Mayfield in for a touchdown. On the day, the back has 46 yards on nine carries and that score to go along with one catch for 6 yards.
After a punt return put the Pittsburgh offense in prime position, strip sack on Justin Fields resulted in a fumble and a flip of possession in favor of the Colts, who have the ball at the Pittsburgh 42 yard line.
For the second time today, Chase Brown has found the end zone. After a Ja'Marr Chase reception helped bring the Bengals deep in Carolina territory, Brown barreled in across the goal line to help extend Cincinnati's lead. Brown has 32 yards rushing and two touchdowns so far today.
After the Barkley run, the Eagles called on the Tush Push and saw Jalen Hurts muscle across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown. After the extra point, it's a 10-point Bucs lead.
Needing a spark offensively, Saquon Barkley is trying his best to claw Philly back into the Eagles matchup with the Buccaneers. In the opening minutes of the second half, Barkley ripped off a 59-yard run to help put Philadelphia in the red zone.