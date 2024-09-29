NFL Week 4 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Flacco-led Colts up on Steelers; Taysom Hill with 2 TDs

Everything to know about Week 4 right here

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season! While this week already kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys taking down the New York Giants on Thursday night, the main slate of Sunday is jam-packed with must-see matchups. That includes a playoff rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills heading into Baltimore to face the Ravens, and various divisional head-to-heads like the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 

Of course, with all that action unfolding, it'll be hard to keep track of everything that's going on. That's where we come in. This is your one-stop shop for all of the notable moments from Week 4 as this live blog will cover all the top plays of every game along with game recaps and analysis. 

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 20, Giants 15 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bengals at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Rams at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Steelers at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Patriots at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Browns at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bills at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Titans at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Xavier Legette scores first NFL touchdown

Andy Dalton had a nifty throw on the run to find rookie wideout Xavier Legette for his first career touchdown. Not only did that give Legette his first career score, but it tied the game with Cincinnati at 14 apiece. 

 
Pickens fumble ruins red zone opportunity for Steelers

The Steelers had finally found a spark on offense and were threatening with the ball inside the red zone. However, the drive was ruined after a catch made by George Pickens. The wideout then was loose with the football, had it stripped and the fumble was recovered by Indianapolis. 

 
Justin Jefferson scores TD after Love INT

Jordan Love's return hasn't been a warm one for the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback threw his second interception of the day. That effectively put the Vikings back into the red zone and just a few plays later Sam Darnold threw his third touchdown on the afternoon, this time to Justin Jefferson on a 14-yard score. 

 
Broncos' Tyler Badie questionable to return

A scary moment in the Broncos-Jets game as Denver running back Tyler Badie is questionable to return due to a back injury. Badie needed assistance on the sideline and was put on a board before being carted off. 

 
Montez Sweat's strip sack leads to Bears TD

The Bears have taken the lead over the Rams thanks to some solid complimentary football. First, pass rusher Montez Sweat was able to beat two defenders to get to Matthew Stafford and force a strip sack.

After recovering the football, the offense moved all the way to the goal line before Roschon Johnson barreled the ball in for the touchdown. 

 
Nico Collins touchdown gives Texans lead

Faced with a third-and-goal situation, C.J. Stroud dropped back from the Jaguars 4-yard line and found receiver Nico Collins for a touchdown in the back of the end zone. This now gives Houston a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. 

 
Derek Carr throws pick-6

Midway through the second quarter, Derek Carr has his throw batted by Matthew Judon and the tip was picked off by Troy Andersen, who returned it for a 47-yard touchdown. 

 
Anthony Richardson injury update

The Indianapolis Colts have now downgraded Anthony Richardson to OUT for the remainder of this game due to a hip injury. 

 
Joe Burrow finds Chase for 63-yard touchdown

The Bengals offense is finally starting to look like its former self. Knotted up with the Panthers, Joe Burrow threw a 63-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase to break the tie and put Cincinnati up 14-7. This was Chase's first reception of the game. 

 
Christian Watson injury update

As we noted, Christian Watson seemed to injure himself on that interception thrown by Jordan Love. The Packers receiver has since been carted off to the locker room and is QUESTIONABLE to return due to an ankle injury. 

 
Jordan Addison scores second touchdown 

Jordan Addison has two touchdowns and two touchdowns so far today. After initially catching an 29-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter, Addison found the end zone via the ground for this second. The receiver recorded an 8-yard rushing touchdown to put the Vikings up 21-0 over the Packers. 

 
Hubbard touchdown ties Panthers up with Bengals

The Panthers and Bengals are tied up at 7 all thanks to a 3-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. The back is up to 47 yards on 13 carries so far in this head-to-head. 

 
Mayfield puts Bucs up three scores over Eagles

After throwing two touchdowns earlier in this game, Baker Mayfield called his own number to put Tampa Bay up three scores over Philadelphia. Electing to go for it on fourth down from the goal line, Mayfield took the option run into the end zone for the touchdown. The Bucs are now up 21-0 over Philly. 

 
Taysom Hill scores second TD vs. Falcons

Another drive, another Taysom Hill touchdown. Instead of taking a direct snap like he did during his first rushing touchdown, Hill lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Derek Carr and punched it in for the score. 

 
Vikings intercept Jordan Love

Jordan Love was trying to fit the ball into a tight window to Christian Watson but was picked off by Kamu Grugier-Hill. It also appeared that Watson may have injured himself on the turnover. 

 
Anthony Richardson injury update

The Colts say that quarterback Anthony Richardson is QUESTIONABLE to return due to a hip injury.

 
Sam Darnold throws second TD of the quarter

Sam Darnold's strong start to the season has continued into Week 4 as the Vikings quarterabck threw his second touchdown pass of the first quarter. The latest was a two-yard throw to Josh Oliver to put Minnesota up 14-0 at Lambeau Field. 

 
Joe Flacco finds Josh Downs for TD

In what has been a wild sequence, the Colts are up 14-0 over the Steelers. After Anthony Richardson departed to the locker room due to injury, Joe Flacco came in and the veteran quarterback slung a 4-yard pass to receiver Josh Downs. 

 
Anthony Richardson returns, hit hard again

After initially coming off the field, Richardson returned the field, but took another big hit on a QB run. As NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe notes, Richardson is now heading to the locker room. 

 
Anthony Richardson takes hit, Flacco in

Joe Flacco is currently in at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. This comes after Anthony Richardson took a shot on a 16-yard run during the Colts second drive of the day. 

 
Mayfield's hot start has Bucs up 

Baker Mayfield is on fire to start this matchup against the Eagles. The Bucs QB has completed 12 of his 13 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The first score went to Mike Evans, while the latest came via Trey Palmer, who caught a seed thrown by Mayfield. Tampa Bay is now up 14-0. 

 
Taysom Hill TD knots Saints up with Falcons

After Rashid Shaheed had a 13-yard rush to put New Orleans on the doorstep of the end zone, the Saints leaned on Taysom Hill to punch it in. Lining up as the quarterback, Hill ran it in himself to tie the game at 7 all. 

 
Stefon Diggs rushes for touchdown

With Joe Mixon sidelined in this game, the Houston Texans got a little creative on the ground in their Week 4 matchup against Jacksonville. Inside the red zone, it was receiver Stefon Diggs who found the end zone via a 6-yard fun. For a moment, it looked as if Diggs was going to throw the ball, but ended up calling his own number for a touchdown. 

 
Muffed punt results in Falcons TD

In a rare twist, the first score of the Week 4 matchup between the Saints and Falcons came via a muffed punt. Rashid Shaheed couldn't secure the ball on the punt, it popped free, and Atlanta was able to come up with the muff in the red zone for a quick score. 

 
Brian Thomas Jr. puts Jags up

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still hunting for their first win on the season, and Brian Thomas Jr. is helping them land it in Week 4. The rookie wideout hauled in a red zone pass from Trevor Lawrence for the touchdown on the right side of the end zone. 

 
Colts go up early on Steelers

After that big gain on the first play from scrimmage between Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts handed the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor at the goal line and the star back turned that into a touchdown. Indy has taken an early 7-0 lead over the Steelers. 

 
Sam Darnold finds Addison for TD

The Vikings are up early on the Packers at Lambeau Field. On a first-and-10 play in Green Bay territory, Sam Darnold connected with Jordan Addison for a 29-yard touchdown. 

 
Richardson dime on first play of the game

The Colts are threatening right out of the shoot. On the first play of the game between Indy and the Steelers, Anthony Richardson uncorked a dime to Michael Pittman Jr. to put them into Pittsburgh territory. 

 
Notable game statuses

Active: Jordan Love, Raschaad White, Bucky Irving, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Kennan Allen, Vita Vea
Inactive: Jaire Alexander, Joe Mixon, C.J. Mosley, Lane Johnson

