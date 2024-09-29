NFL Week 4 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Vikings-Packers, Steelers-Colts among key early games

Everything to know about Week 4 right here

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season! While this week already kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys taking down the New York Giants on Thursday night, the main slate of Sunday is jam-packed with must-see matchups. That includes a playoff rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills heading into Baltimore to face the Ravens, and various divisional head-to-heads like the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 

Of course, with all that action unfolding, it'll be hard to keep track of everything that's going on. That's where we come in. This is your one-stop shop for all of the notable moments from Week 4 as this live blog will cover all the top plays of every game along with game recaps and analysis. 

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 20, Giants 15 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bengals at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Rams at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Steelers at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Patriots at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Browns at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bills at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Titans at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

