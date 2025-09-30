While the "Monday Night Football' doubleheader slate didn't look promising, plenty of storylines emerged. The New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are spiraling, the Miami Dolphins may be trying to save Mike McDaniels' job and the Denver Broncos might actually be way better than their record suggests.

Even in victory, though, Miami has to wonder about Tyreek Hill's future after he went down with a serious knee injury. Meanwhile, the Jets may have taken the lead in the race for worst team in the NFL -- at least until the Joe Burrow-less Bengals made their case.

Let's dive into the biggest topics from Monday night, deciding which are overreactions and which are reality.

Tyreek Hill won't play an NFL down again after knee injury

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 29 REC 21 REC YDs 265 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

There is a chance Hill could return after his gruesome knee injury in the Dolphins' win over the Jets, but the process of getting back to this level of play is going to be extremely long. Watching Hill on the ground was difficult, especially for a player who has been dominant catching the deep ball for over a decade.

Hill hasn't been the same player for more than a year now, averaging just 58.3 receiving yards per game over his last two seasons. In his first two years in Miami, he averaged 106.3 yards per game. The decline was already happening before this injury.

Does this mean Hill will never see the field again? Tank Dell suffered a similar injury last season and still hasn't returned.

Hill may not be the same player when he comes back, but it will be impressive if he does.

Joe Burrow is the only reason Zac Taylor has a job

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 58.3 YDs 189 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 5.25 View Profile

Two games without Joe Burrow, and the Bengals offense is in complete disarray. After a 2-0 start, Burrow suffered turf toe and may be sidelined for more than three months. In his place, Jake Browning has struggled, and the Bengals have been downright awful.

Cincinnati ranks last in offensive points per game (6.5), while Browning has thrown for just 265 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions (66.6 passer rating). The Bengals have failed to eclipse 175 total yards in back-to-back games for the first time since 1971, and they now have more such games (three) than the rest of the league combined.

Without Burrow, this franchise is just an afterthought -- a damning indictment of head coach Zac Taylor. We may finally be seeing who Taylor really is without Burrow, even though the Bengals have survived stretches without him in the past. This may be the point of no return.

Broncos are the best 2-2 team in the NFL

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 65.7 YDs 861 TD 7 INT 4 YD/Att 6.28 View Profile

Overreaction or Reality: Reality

Of all the 2-2 teams, the Broncos may have the strongest case as the best of the bunch. Both of their losses came on game-winning field goals as time expired, and they are the only team in the NFL that has not trailed in the fourth quarter with time on the clock this season.

Another reason Denver can make that claim? The defense has allowed fewer than 160 yards in two of its first four games and currently boasts the league's best red zone defense (25.0%). The Broncos also rank third in opponents' completion rate at 57.5%.

If the Broncos can upset the Eagles, a run could be on the horizon. After Philadelphia, Denver plays five consecutive games against teams below .500. This team is better than its record indicates.

Aaron Glenn will be a one-and-done coach

Justin Fields NYJ • QB • #7 CMP% 65.0 YDs 471 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 7.85 View Profile

Overreaction or Reality: Overreaction

This has been a rough start for Glenn, who was considered one of the better head-coaching hires of the offseason. The former Jets cornerback returned to the franchise after a successful stint with the Lions as their defensive coordinator, promising to clean up the mistakes that have haunted the franchise for decades.

Instead, the Jets look worse than ever. They are sloppy and undisciplined, committing 13 penalties for 111 yards in Monday's loss to the Dolphins. This isn't a smart football team either, and one has to wonder how long Glenn's accountability act will last if his team keeps losing.

Screaming and yelling can only take a coach so far, especially with a roster this thin on talent. The Jets don't take care of the football, and they don't know how to get off the field.

Glenn could still turn it around -- and it's worth remembering he's only four games into his career. But the Jets need to improve soon.