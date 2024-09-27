The NFL is about to put the first month of the 2024 season in the books as Week 4 is underway.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Bengals at Panthers



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -5, O/U 46

Still alive in your Survivor pools? If so, let SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White help you come through the other side of Week 4. Why listen to White? He's 636-534-34 (+4899) on ATS picks over the last seven years and even better with his top five picks each week, going 428-327-25 (56.7%) over the last nine years in the Las Vegas ATS contests. This week, he is staying away from the Cincinnati Bengals even as they have a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers. However, White has identified one team that he will be his top option in Survivor formats for Week 4. To see which team that is, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-4) at Panthers Bengals Panthers Bengals Bengals Panthers Panthers Bengals Panthers

Broncos at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -7.5, O/U 43

"The Broncos are playing consecutive road games, but they did stay in West Virginia. They played well last week beating the Bucs, but this is a much tougher defense. That will be a problem for Bo Nix. Aaron Rodgers got it going last week and that continues. Jets big." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Jets to beat the Broncos, 27-17. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Jets (-7.5) Jets Jets Jets Jets Broncos Jets Broncos Jets

Jaguars at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -3.5, O/U 47

"How in the world are the Jaguars going to bounce back after what happened in Buffalo on Monday night? The 31-point deficit they faced at halftime was the largest in franchise history. Now the Jags have to go on the road on a short week and play a talented Texans team coming off a loss. Trevor Lawrence has now lost eight straight starts, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. The defense can't stop anything and the offensive line stinks. Tyson Campbell is on injured reserve, linebacker Foye Oluokun is expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury and Evan Engram is still not practicing. Yikes.

"The Texans are 6-0 following their past six losses, and haven't lost back-to-back games since starting 0-2 last season. Give me Houston." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he has the Texans covering against Jacksonville. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Texans (-6.5) Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans

Rams at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -1, O/U 47.5

"This line opened at Bears -1 and has since moved to where the Rams will be catching a full field goal heading into Soldier Field on Sunday. I don't know about you, but I'd ride into Mordor with Sean McVay if he has a field goal in his pocket. The coach-quarterback duo of McVay and Matthew Stafford gives me confidence that they can head into Chicago and take on a still-developing Bears team and cover, if not win outright. Yes, the defense has struggled to find its footing, but the Chicago offense has struggled mightily this season as well. As a club, the Bears have just three offensive touchdowns through three weeks, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL. If those growing pains continue in this game, we'll be happy to have a field-goal cushion." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Rams to cover against Chicago. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Bears (-3) Rams Rams Rams Bears Rams Rams Bears Rams

Vikings at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Packers -5.5, O/U 46

"This is one of the games of the week. The Vikings are 3-0 and riding high, while the Packers are 2-1 and have won two games with Malik Willis playing quarterback. That's because the defense has been outstanding. Same for the Vikings. That means this should be a low-scoring game. Packers take it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Packers taking down the Vikings, 21-17. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Packers (-2.5) Packers Vikings Packers Packers Vikings Packers Packers Packers

Saints at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -4.5, O/U 44.5

"The NFC South has somehow put together the greatest collection of quarterbacks in NFL history who will definitely win you some games, but will probably never win you a Super Bowl. We have Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins and we're getting two of them facing off in this game.

"The biggest question for me heading into Week 4 is whether we just saw Derek Carr turn into a pumpkin or not. Over the past two weeks, I've compared him to a 1989 Plymouth Sundance (Week 2) and a McLaren (Week 3), but I think I was wrong on both accounts. Carr is actually Cinderella's carriage and at some point, the clock is going to strike midnight on his season and he's going to turn into a pumpkin, and it might have actually happened against the Eagles.

"If you want to slow down Derek Carr, you just need to make him uncomfortable, and that's exactly what the Eagles did. After looking like an MVP candidate through the first two weeks, Carr completed just 14 passes for 142 yards against Philadelphia. If the Saints are smart, they'll give Carr a light load this week and focus their offensive game plan on Alvin Kamara, who will be going up against a Falcons defense that's surrendering more than 150 yards per game on the ground.

"Of course, that only works if you're not playing from behind, and the Saints might be playing from behind this week. Kirk Cousins is basically the souped-up version of Derek Carr. While Carr only threw for 142 yards against the Eagles, Cousins threw for more than that in ONE HALF against the same Eagles defense. Although Cousins looked like he was ready to retire in Week 1, he's getting more comfortable every week and the Falcons offense is starting to look dangerous and I love dangerous, so I'm rolling with the Dirty Birds." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Atlanta to beat the Saints, 26-23. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Falcons (-2.5) Saints Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons

Eagles at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3, O/U 48

"This is a second straight road game for the Eagles against the NFC South after they beat the Saints last week. The Bucs were awful last week in losing to the Broncos, but that could have been a sandwich game between the Lions and Eagles. The Bucs are so banged up on defense and the offensive line had issues last week. That carries over. Philadelphia takes it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Eagles beating the Bucs, 23-19. To see his other Week 4 selections, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-2) at Buccaneers Eagles Buccaneers Eagles Eagles Eagles Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Steelers at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -0.5, O/U 44.5

"Pittsburgh's defense is legit, and you could make a very strong case that it's the best in the NFL at the moment. The Steelers are the first team to hold opponents to 10 or fewer points in each of their first three games since the 2009 Denver Broncos. Pair how well the Steelers defense has looked with the struggles that Anthony Richardson has had under center, and this could be a rough day at the office for Indy. To further hammer the latter point down, Richardson has the lowest completion percentage (49.3%) and the most interceptions (6) in the NFL this season. On the flip side, Justin Fields has been playing well and keeping the Steelers offense moving at a respectable level. I'll happily lay less than a field goal in this spot." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Steelers covering as a road favorite against the Colts. To see his other picks for Week 4, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-1.5) at Colts Steelers Colts Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Patriots at 49ers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -11.5, O/U 45

"This is a long trip for a Patriots team that isn't playing well against a 49ers team that has a lot of injuries. The 49ers blew their game against the Rams last week, but they will get back on track here. Brock Purdy will play well, while the defense limits a bad Pats offense." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the 49ers beating the Patriots, 24-7. To see his other picks. click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at 49ers (-10) 49ers 49ers 49ers Patriots Patriots 49ers 49ers 49ers

Commanders at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -2.5, O/U 46

"Was this the most exciting week in "Commanders" history? I wouldn't have blamed fans if they threw a parade, because it appears this long-suffering franchise has found a quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The Commanders scored a statement 38-33 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, and it was Daniels' coming-out party. He completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading Washington with 39 rushing yards and another score on 12 carries.

"The Commanders have scored points on every drive excluding kneel downs in each of the last two games. That's something Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes have combined to do just twice. Now, we get a Kliff Kingsbury revenge game in Week 4?

"The Cardinals are a feisty team, but it seemingly depends on the week. They had ample opportunity to come back against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the offense scored just two field goals over the final three quarters. Washington can be a feisty team, too, and I love getting the hook at 3.5 -- which could come in handy." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Commanders to stay hot with an outright win over Arizona. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5) Cardinals Commanders Commanders Commanders Cardinals Commanders Cardinals Cardinals

Browns at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -2.5, O/U 44

"I have no idea what rock bottom is in the NFL, but I think both of these teams might have hit it in Week 3. On one hand, we have the Raiders, who got carved up by Andrew Gregory Dalton. The Panthers QB didn't even know he was starting until five days before the game, but he still managed to go out and do something that no other QB in the NFL has done this year. As bad as things were for the Raiders, they might have actually been worse for the Browns, who lost to Daniel Jones. The good news for the Raiders is that they probably won't have to worry about getting carved up by the opposing QB this week and that's because they're facing Deshaun Watson, who has apparently forgotten how to play football. When you're at the bottom of any list of Browns quarterbacks, that's definitely not a good thing.

"Watson hasn't thrown for more than 200 yards in a single game this year and he's not being helped by the fact that his battered offensive line has basically turned into a turnstile, which isn't even a fair comparison, because it's an insult to turnstiles. Watson has already been sacked 16 times this season, which is the most in the NFL.

"Trying to pick a winner in this game is like trying to pick what you want for breakfast, but your only two options are grilled ferret and blueberry pancakes, except the blueberries are actually small rocks.

"I'm not sure who the ferret is and who the pancake is in this situation, but I'm taking the Raiders. The Browns had high expectations going into this season and if they lose this game, it might be time to start asking some serious questions in Cleveland like whether the Browns should try to trade Watson to the Panthers for Andy Dalton." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Raiders edging out a 19-16 win over the Browns. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Raiders (-2) Browns Raiders Browns Browns Raiders Raiders Browns Browns

Chiefs at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -3, O/U 45

"Los Angeles won't have star safety Derwin James for this matchup after he was suspended by the league on Monday. On top of that substantial dent they'll have to deal with defensively, Justin Herbert's status is in question after aggravating his high ankle sprain in the loss to Pittsburgh. While the Chiefs haven't been firing on all cylinders yet this season, they've found ways to win and should create plenty of space between them and the Chargers to come away with a double-digit victory. It's also worth noting that the Chiefs are 8-1 ATS over their last nine games dating to last season (including playoffs)." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Chiefs to cover against the Chargers. To see his other Week 4 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-7.5) at Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers

Bills at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 46.5

SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney is the go-to source when it comes to wagers revolving the Ravens. In his past 72 picks involving Baltimore, Tierney is 48-22-2. Naturally, you'll want to see which side he's backing on Sunday night, especially knowing that he has a key X factor that has him attacking one side of the spread. We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to see that spread pick you'll have to go to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Ravens (-2.5) Ravens Bills Bills Bills Ravens Bills Bills Bills

Titans at Dolphins

Time: Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -6.5, O/U 47

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has been on a stellar run when it comes to against the spread picks involving the Tennessee Titans. White is coming into Week 4 on a 27-17 (+819) roll on Titans spread picks. So, it'd be wise to check out what he has to say about this head-to-head on Monday night. We can tell you White is leaning Under the total of 36.5, but to see his ATS pick you'll need to head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Dolphins (-1) Titans Titans Dolphins Titans Titans Dolphins Titans Dolphins

Seahawks at Lions

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -6, O/U 49

The SportsLine Projection Model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception and has locked in on Seahawks vs. Lions on Monday night. We can tell you that the Model is projecting the Over to hit in its simulations and has one side of the spread hitting more than half the time. To see that spread pick, click on over to SportsLine.