Another week, another round of must-see matchups across the NFL. One week after some stunning developments, like the Cleveland Browns upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles surviving the Los Angeles Rams with a walk-off field goal block, we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 4.

As we'll do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way, you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Vikings at Steelers (Dublin, Ireland)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Steelers +2.5: "Carson Wentz got sacked three times in the first half against the Bengals, and now, he'll be going up against a Steelers defense that racked up five sacks against the Patriots. Wentz probably would have been sacked more in Week 3, but the Vikings only threw the ball six times in the second half because they had such a huge lead. It's much easier to play quarterback in the NFL when you have a 31-point lead. I'm guessing Minnesota won't have a 31-point lead against the Steelers at any point, so this feels like a game where Pittsburgh's defense will be able to tee off against Wentz." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he's taking the Steelers to prevail in Ireland. Check out all his picks right here.

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-2.5) at Steelers Steelers Vikings Vikings Steelers Steelers Vikings Vikings Vikings

Commanders at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders -1.5: The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, providing expert recommendations for weekly bets. After analyzing every matchup on the Week 4 slate, the model zeroed in on a 29-20 prediction in favor of Washington, despite Jayden Daniels still nursing a knee injury, projecting the Commanders will comfortably cover in a game that goes Over 45.5 total points.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-1.5) at Falcons Falcons Falcons Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Falcons Commanders

Saints at Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Bills: SportsLine expert R.J. White is up more than 32 units on against-the-spread picks over the last eight years and even better with weekly top-five "best bets," hitting 55% of his picks over the last 10 years in Las Vegas ATS contests. He thinks the Bills will be one of the two most popular selections for survivor pools as they host the rebuilding Saints, but what happens if Buffalo's already been used? He's got a full breakdown of alternative Week 4 picks for survivor formats right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Bills (-16.5) Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Saints Saints Bills

Browns at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Lions -9.5: The Browns may have upset the Packers in Week 3, but SportsLine's NFL simulation model likes Detroit to cruise past Cleveland this time around. Up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated picks since its inception, the model identified the Lions as one piece of a longshot five-leg parlay that could return more than $6,000 for a $10 bettor, projecting Dan Campbell's squad to cover the alternate spread of -14.5 against the Browns at home. Check out the full projection at SportsLine right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Lions (-8.5) Browns Lions Lions Lions Browns Lions Browns Browns

Panthers at Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Patriots may be nearly touchdown favorites against the Panthers while playing Week 4 at home, but the SportsLine simulation model is shying away from New England as a survivor-pool pick, one week after the Panthers stunned the Falcons with a 30-0 win and the Patriots fell to the Steelers, 21-14. The Patriots win this matchup 58% of the time, according SportsLine's simulations, but that's much less than several other teams in similar situations. Check out a full breakdown of Week 4 survivor options right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Patriots (-5.5) Patriots Patriots Patriots Panthers Patriots Panthers Patriots Panthers

Chargers at Giants



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Chargers -6.5: It's Jaxson Dart time for the Giants, who are set to start their rookie quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 season. But will the Ole Miss product's entry be enough to lift New York against a potential title contender in Los Angeles? Not so fast, says the SportsLine simulation model. One of the model's strongest Week 4 picks involves the Bolts winning by more than a touchdown at MetLife Stadium, with simulations forecasting a Chargers win versus the spread more than 50% of the time.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-6.5) at Giants Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Giants Chargers

Eagles at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Eagles -3.5: "Dating back to 2015, the Buccaneers have won six of their last seven against the Eagles. Both teams were shaky on Sunday but fortunate to come away with victories, although at least Philadelphia had the excuse of playing a good team in the Rams. With each being 3-0 and prohibitive division favorites, I wouldn't be surprised to see this matchup again come January. But I'm going to trust the oddsmakers on this one, who came out with a Philly -3 line. I probably would've made the odds closer to even than a field goal considering the Eagles' previous struggles in the Florida heat." -- ATS expert Eric Cohen, who is 35-13 picking games this year, offers his SportsLine projection for a 24-20 Philly win.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Buccaneers Buccaneers Eagles Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Eagles Buccaneers Buccaneers

Titans at Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Texans -7: Houston may have more than a few problems, looking to avoid an 0-4 start as C.J. Stroud and Co. try desperately to right the ship offensively. But this could be just the get-right game they need. The SportsLine simulation model scoured odds for every Week 4 game and locked in five best bets for the slate, offering top picks for a parlay that would produce a payout of around 24-1. One of those picks: The model is backing the Texans to cover against the rival Titans in more than 50% of simulations.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Texans (-7) Texans Texans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

Colts at Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Colts +4.5: [Two of the Colts'] three wins have come against two of the worst teams in the league: the Dolphins and Titans. This week, they'll be facing a Rams team that can stop the run. ... The Colts defense has [also] been good this season, but it hasn't been tested: They've faced Tua Tagovailoa (Week 1), Bo Nix (Week 2) and Cam Ward (Week 3). Not to knock those guys, but they're not Matthew Stafford. When you have to go from facing Ward one week to facing Stafford in the next week, that's like going from sparring against your neighbor in the gym to facing Mike Tyson in his prime." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Indy to cover, but the Rams to win, Sunday's Week 4 showdown.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Rams (-3.5) Rams Rams Rams Colts Rams Colts Rams Rams

Jaguars at 49ers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Jaguars +3: "The Jaguars have an awful history on the West Coast, but this is a chance to change that. The 49ers are banged up and might not have Brock Purdy again. Mac Jones, who is also banged up, was bad last week, and was bad for the Jaguars last year. So they know him well if he plays. Without Nick Bosa, the 49ers defense won't be the same. The Jaguars will buck the trend and win in California." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he's taking Jacksonville in a 29-26 upset.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at 49ers (-3) Jaguars 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Ravens at Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Ravens -2.5: "This is a kitchen-sink game for both of these teams as they enter Week 4 looking to avoid a 1-3 start. While history tells us that Patrick Mahomes and Co. should have the upper hand in this matchup (5-1 against Lamar Jackson in his career), we're siding with Baltimore. ... Through three weeks, the Chiefs are averaging 20.0 points per game, 315.7 yards per game, and 5.2 yards per play. All of those are the lowest the franchise has produced since 2018 (Mahomes' first season as the full-time starter). As for the Ravens, their 1-2 start is a bit different. While they'd like to win every game, falling to the Bills (Week 1) and Lions (Week 3) is understandable. The late-game turnovers are a concern, but Baltimore is simply the more talented and better put-together team at the moment." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he's betting on the Ravens bouncing back at Arrowhead. Find all his Week 4 picks right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-2.5) at Chiefs Chiefs Ravens Ravens Chiefs Ravens Ravens Ravens Chiefs

Bears at Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Bears +1.5: "The Bears impressed in blowing out the Cowboys last week, while the Raiders looked bad in losing to the Commanders. I think Ben Johnson's offense will continue to play well, but so will the Raiders and Geno Smith. This one will get loose, but the Bears take it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he anticipates a high-scoring Chicago victory at Allegiant Stadium. Check out all of Prisco's Week 4 projections, including this 33-30 win for the Bears, right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Raiders (-1) Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Raiders Raiders

Packers at Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

SportsLine expert R.J. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, returned more than $3,200 to $100 players on ATS picks from 2017-2024. He's also especially in tune with Green Bay, going 77-32-22 (+3969) on his last 131 picks in games involving the Packers. So who does he like in this clash of NFC contenders, which brings Micah Parsons back to Arlington? We can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, but you'll have to head over to SportsLine to get his expert projection for the final score.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-7) at Cowboys Packers Cowboys Packers Cowboys Packers Packers Packers Packers

Jets at Dolphins

Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET

Neither the Dolphins nor the Jets have yet to secure a victory this season. So who's going to be the first to add a "W" under the prime-time lights? Emory Hunt is 18-9 (+805) in his last 27 picks involving the Jets, and he's got a read on this one, which is the first of two Monday night games to close Week 4. You can find Hunt's full breakdown of the matchup, including his ATS prediction, right here at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Dolphins (-2.5) Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins

Bengals at Broncos

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Bengals were absolutely obliterated with Jake Browning under center against the Vikings in place of the injured Joe Burrow in Week 3. Now Cincinnati will be on the road to take on a tough Broncos defense. Do the Bengals stand any chance in this Monday night showdown? Adam Silverstein has the pulse of Denver, as he's 17-2 (+1470) in his last 19 picks involving the Broncos. You can check out his expert breakdown of this AFC clash, including his ATS prediction for the matchup, right here at SportsLine.



