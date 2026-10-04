The NFL is coming off one of its craziest weeks in recent memory, as Week 3 tied a league record for the number of one-score games. Judging by the Cleveland Browns upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Week 4 promises to continue the madness as we flip the calendar to October and close out the first month of the regular season.

Of course, between work, daily chores, and craziness that is life, it's hard to keep pace with all that's happening across the NFL. For instance, you might not have realized that a massive trade popped up midweek, in which the Cowboys acquired standout corner Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers. Or, from a scheduling standpoint, we have early morning football on Sunday, with the Commanders and Colts kicking off from London.

So, as you get ready for another Sunday of full-fledged NFL action, we want you to be as informed as possible before you line up any wagers you may make. With that in mind, here's a look at some last-minute Week 4 picks, including five best bets.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Both clubs enter Week 4 after rather demoralizing losses on the road. Case Keenum sliced Philly up on "Monday Night Football," and they now have to turn around and square off against the Matthew Stafford-led Rams on a short week. Meanwhile, L.A. lost a heartbreaker in Denver, which dropped the preseason "superteam" to 1-2 through the first three weeks. Each of these teams has yet to live up to their lofty expectations so far this year, but I think the Rams are in a better spot to pull off the win here, especially with the return of wideout Puka Nacua.

At first glance, you might be eager to take the Eagles as a home dog, but they've historically not been kind to bettors in this setting. Since 2021 (Sirianni's first season as head coach), Philadelphia is 0-5 straight up (1-4 ATS) as a home underdog.

When watching them this season, it's clear their offense is still a work in progress. The Eagles have yet to score in the first quarter this season (the only team in the NFL yet to score) and have the highest three-and-out rate (29%) since 2025. When you pair that with a defense that has yet to generate a turnover and has registered just three sacks, there's an opportunity for the Rams to get out to an early lead and never look back. As we saw on Monday night, when you get the Eagles into a pass-heavy game script, it's not exactly "The Greatest Show on Turf," and they'll try to win in Week 4 without top wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring).

Projected score: Rams 26, Eagles 20

The pick: Rams -3.5

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

It's a make-or-break game for each of these NFC squads, but I'd argue it's most important for the Packers. Sure, the Bucs are teetering with a 0-3 record and just lost Baker Mayfield (thumb) for the next few weeks, but a loss here would be a straight-up embarrassment for Green Bay. I don't care if the offensive line has any many holes as a Cheesehead, if the Packers can't beat a Baker-less Bucs team that'll be quarterbacked by undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, the entire operation needs to be in question. Jordan Love has struggled this season with the second-highest off-target rate (19.4%) and second-lowest completion percentage (52.4%) in the NFL. However, he's also been under siege quite a bit, facing the third-highest amount of pressure (44.7%). The offensive line for the Packers is still a massive question, but Love might get a little more time in the pocket this week with the Bucs logging the second-lowest pressure rate (28.3%) in the league. Tampa Bay is also on a 12-game coverless streak, which is the longest ATS losing streak since 1970.

Projected score: Packers 27, Buccaneers 20

The pick: Packers -3.5

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Texans are 0-3 for the second year in a row, and I don't believe they'll resurrect themselves as they did in 2025. Houston's offensive line remains a monumental weakness, and it's affecting all facets of the offense. In pass protection, they're allowing the third-most pressures (52) and are tied for the second-most sacks (10) allowed. On the ground, the Texans average just 3.6 yards per carry, which is tied for the fifth-lowest in the NFL. Their 2.15 yards after contact per rush are the second-lowest.

So, while the Cowboys' defense has remained abysmal, they might actually find some success against the Texans' defense. That's particularly true if Dallas' offense continues to put points on the board. This season, the Cowboys have the highest drive-scoring rate (61.5%) in the league. If Dak Prescott and company build up a lead, C.J. Stroud will be forced to pass and test newly acquired corner Joey Porter Jr., who appears set to make his debut following this week's trade.

Meanwhile, I also wonder how much of a home-field advantage Reliant Stadium will be and how many Dallas fans will make the trip to Houston/already be in the area.

Projected score: Cowboys 27, Texans 23

The pick: Cowboys +3

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

We're going back to the well and laying a touchdown with the Seahawks against an inferior team. It burned us last week against Marcus Mariota and the Commanders, but it doesn't change the logic. Seattle is arguably the best team in the NFL, and they just got their Super Bowl-winning quarterback back. Sure, he threw two interceptions (including a pick-six), but Sam Darnold also completed 31 of 45 for 379 yards and four passing touchdowns. At home, I think we get a much cleaner and more prolific showing from him.

Even if he does turn it over again, these Chargers have shown us that they can still lose despite winning the turnover battle. They are +4 over the Bills in turnover margin and still found a way to lose. Los Angeles looks absolutely lost as an organization, especially on offense where they are averaging 14.7 points per game (fourth-fewest in the NFL). I don't expect the unit to suddenly revive itself against a Mike Macdonald-led defense that is allowing the third-fewest points per game (16.7) and fewest total yards per game (228.7).

Projected score: Seahawks 33, Chargers 20

The pick: Seahawks -7

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To put it delicately, it's been a rough go of it for the Dolphins. We knew they weren't going to be competitive this season, but after watching them through the first three weeks, it stands to reason they won't even win a game in 2026. To make matters worse, they just lost star running back De'Von Achane, their most prolific offensive player.

Now, a bad offense gets even worse and faces Brian Flores' defense. Flores, who currently serves as Minnesota's defensive coordinator, was the head coach of the Dolphins for three seasons (2019-2021) before being fired. Surely, he'd like to stick it to his former team and will do so by continuing to blitz the quarterback. The Vikings have the highest blitz rate (71%) in the NFL. That'll be quite the mismatch for a Miami team that is tied for the third-most sacks allowed (9). Sure, Minnesota won't have No.1 receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) for this game, but it might not matter with Flores pulling the levers on defense.

The overall trends look favorable for a Vikings win/cover as well. Miami is 0-3 ATS this season and was a double-digit underdog in all of those prior contests. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 8-0 straight-up and 7-1 ATS over its last eight games. This feels like a blowout.

Projected score: Vikings 27, Dolphins 10

The pick: Vikings -10.5

Rest of the bunch

Colts at Commanders (in London)

Projected score: Colts 30, Commanders 24

The pick: Colts -4.5

Cardinals at Giants

Projected score: Cardinals 27, Giants 23

The pick: Cardinals -2.5

Jaguars at Bengals

Projected score: Bengals 24, Jaguars 21

The pick: Bengals -2.5

Patriots at Bills

Projected score: Bills 30, Patriots 20

The pick: Bills -7

Jets at Bears

Projected score: Bears 27, Jets 24

The pick: Jets +3.5

Titans at Ravens

Projected score: Ravens 33, Titans 16

The pick: Ravens -11.5

Broncos at 49ers

Projected score: Broncos 23, 49ers 21

The pick: Broncos +3

Chiefs at Raiders

Projected score: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24

The pick: Chiefs -4.5

Lions at Panthers

Projected score: Lions 30, Panthers 27

The pick: Panthers +3.5

Falcons at Saints (Monday)

Projected score: Falcons 26, Saints 24

The pick: Falcons +2.5