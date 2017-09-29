NFL Week 4 picks: Steelers, Broncos cover and much more of Pete Prisco's best bets

You want to play a fun game?

Take a look at the standings in the Westgate SuperContest, which I am in as part of Team OddsShark, and try to find my name.

Here's a hint: Start at the bottom to make it easier.

It's been a bad start to the year for me. I feel like the New York Giants . Like the Giants, desperation has set in for me. Another bad week, and I am toast. Another loss, and the Giants will be talking about 2018.

I went 2-3 with my picks last week to drop the season record to 5-9-1 with just one winning week, that coming in Week 2.

This has been a tough season to get some traction, but as we move to October I'd like to think the games will get easier to pick. So watch out this week. I might not be near the bottom next week.

Hey, didn't Drake sing it: "Started from the bottom, now we're here."

Here for me is at close to the top. I expect to get there -- starting this week.

Carolina Panthers +9 at New England Patriots

Cam Newton hasn't played well so far this season, and that's being kind. So why do I think he will go up to New England and play better? The Pats defense is awful, and Newton will be able to make some plays with his legs to get himself going. The Panthers defense is solid. They won't stop Tom Brady , but they will be able to slow him down some. Carolina loses a close one.

Houston Texans +1.5 vs. Tennessee Titans

This is a major game for both teams in the division, but especially so for the Texans since they already lost a division game at home to Jacksonville and can't afford another here. It will be Deshaun Watson 's first start at home for the Texans, but he played well last week at New England. The Titans are coming off a physical game against Seattle that had to take something out of them. I think this is a low-scoring game, but the Texans pull it out.

Pittsburgh Steelers -3 at Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers are playing consecutive road games in this one, which is tough, but the Ravens are off a London trip. Baltimore is banged up all over the places, and the offense is a mess. The defense didn't play well against Jacksonville last week, and the Steelers have a much better offense. Pittsburgh will get it going here. Mismatch.

Atlanta Falcons -7.5 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Bills lead the league in scoring defense, but they haven't really played a good offense. The Falcons can score, and they are even better on a fast track, which they have at home. I don't think the Bills are as good as their defensive numbers, and that will show up here. Falcons big.

Denver Broncos -2.5 vs. Oakland Raiders

The Raiders are playing back-to-back road games and didn't look good last week against the Washington Redskins . Denver lost for the first time at Buffalo, but they won their two other games at home. I think with their defense they get back on track here. The Raiders offense looked disjointed last week, and the Denver defense does the same here. Broncos take it.