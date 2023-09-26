Let me get this out of the way: I was not covering the NFL when a team last scored 70 points in a game before the Miami Dolphins did it Sunday.

Yes, I was alive when it happened in 1966, but I was 6, so I sure don't remember it.

But I can now say I saw an NFL team demoralize an opponent by putting up a 70 spot on the scoreboard -- and this one I will remember. Miami did that to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a 10-touchdown, 70-20 beatdown that had to make the Denver flight home one of the worst in NFL history.

Hey, the Dolphins just scored again.

Miami, which is now 3-0, is up to the fourth spot in my Power Rankings thanks to a dynamic offense that can run it, throw it and basically used the Denver defense as a welcome mat to put them in a football hell of a day.

The Dolphins had two backs go for four touchdowns each, with Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane both scoring the four pack. Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, which makes him the favorite right now to win the league MVP. Hear that, Tua-anon. I just said he's the favorite to win the MVP, but I still wouldn't take him over Justin Herbert.

The Miami defense did its part, too, with three takeaways. That unit has made big improvements since the past two weeks. Imagine if they had Jalen Ramsey?

I didn't think the Dolphins would be a playoff team before the season, but I will be proven wrong. They have won two road games, dominated in their only home game, and have done so with different styles of offense.

Coach Mike McDaniel is an offensive wizard who sometimes got in his own way last season with his brilliance. Now he's figured it and out, and this team is downright fun to watch.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

They are the fastest team in the league, which is what makes the offense go. Teams are terrified of them when the line up to face all that speed, which makes calling plays a lot easier. Tagovailoa is making the right reads and getting the ball out. He's playing at a high level.

The Dolphins avoided the upset pitfalls of some of the other teams that entered Week 3 in the top 10 of these power rankings. The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans at home, and the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

The Dolphins just keep on rolling. This week will be their biggest challenge, a road game against the Buffalo Bills.

I can guarantee you they won't get 70 in that game. 40? 50? The way they run it and throw, who are we doubt them?