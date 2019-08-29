NFL Week 4 preseason scores, updates: Giants rookie Daniel Jones gets final chance to impress
The NFL wraps up the preseason on Thursday with all 32 teams in action
The end of the preseason and the last checkpoint before the regular season begins next week has finally arrived. On Thursday night, all 32 teams will be in action as the preseason comes to a close.
We'll be bringing you live updates and analysis throughout the evening as the likes of Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins, other notable rookies, and roster bubble players take center stage. And of course, since the Bears' kicking situation has provided some of the best drama of the summer, we'll be keeping a close eye on Eddy Pineiro as he seeks to pass his final test of the preseason and enter the regular season as the Bears' solution to their kicking problem.
Below you can relive all the top action, highlights and headlines from Thursday's Week 4 action (be sure to keep coming back for the latest updates). In addition, you can view the entire schedule for Week 4 of the preseason below. Check your local listings for local games. The rest of the games will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market).
Scores and schedule
Thursday
Falcons at Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET
Colts at Bengals, 7 p.m. ET
Vikings at Bills, 7 p.m. ET
Eagles at Jets, 7 p.m. ET
Steelers at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
Lions at Browns, 7:30 p.m. ET
Giants at Patriots, 7:30 p.m .ET
Ravens at Redskins, 7:30 p.m. ET
Titans at Bears, 8 p.m. ET
Chiefs at Packers, 8 p.m. ET
Dolphins at Saints, 8 p.m. ET
Rams at Texans, 8 p.m. ET
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET
Cardinals at Broncos, 9 p.m. ET
Raiders at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET
Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. ET
Daniel Jones draws the start
It's been an impressive preseason for the controversial No. 6 pick. So far this preseason, Jones has gone 25 of 30 (83.3%) for 369 yards (12.3 yards per attempt), two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 140.1 passer rating. But it hasn't been enough to convince the Giants to start him over Eli Manning.
As the starter on Thursday night, Jones will get one more chance to change the team's mind against the Patriots. At the very least, it might be his last chance to play in a game until the team finally decides to bench Manning.
"I'm certainly excited, but I don't think the preparation changes a whole lot," Jones said about Thursday's game, via the Associated Press. "I think going through the week we'll do the same things, and I'll certainly do the same things to prepare myself to play, so in these last three games I've obviously known I'm going to play a good bit, so just the same preparation going into this week."
Will Josh Rosen start?
Picking between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, the Dolphins have yet to name a starting quarterback. With Fitzpatrick battling an illness, Rosen was expected to start on Thursday night.
But that might not be the case anymore.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is not playing tonight.— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 29, 2019
Interestingly, Josh Rosen may not start tonight. He'll play. But might not start.— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 29, 2019
So does that mean Jake Rudock will start?
