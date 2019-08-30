NFL Week 4 preseason scores, updates: Josh Gordon makes immediate impact, Daniel Jones wraps up big summer

The end of the preseason and the last checkpoint before the regular season begins next week has finally arrived. On Thursday night, all 32 teams will be in action as the preseason comes to a close.

We'll be bringing you live updates and analysis throughout the evening as the likes of Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins, other notable rookies, and roster bubble players take center stage. And of course, since the Bears' kicking situation has provided some of the best drama of the summer, we'll be keeping a close eye on Eddy Pineiro as he seeks to pass his final test of the preseason and enter the regular season as the Bears' solution to their kicking problem.

Below you can relive all the top action, highlights and headlines from Thursday's Week 4 action (be sure to keep coming back for the latest updates). In addition, you can view the entire schedule for Week 4 of the preseason below. Check your local listings for local games. The rest of the games will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Falcons at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Colts at Bengals (GameTracker)

Vikings at Bills (GameTracker)

Eagles at Jets (GameTracker)

Steelers at Panthers (GameTracker)

Lions at Browns (GameTracker)

Giants at Patriots (GameTracker)

Ravens at Redskins (GameTracker)

Titans at Bears (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Packers (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Saints (GameTracker)

Rams at Texans (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Broncos, 9 p.m. ET

Raiders at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. ET

Daniel Jones wraps up impressive preseason

It's only preseason. It doesn't mean that much. But the fact remains that oft-maligned No. 6 pick Daniel Jones submitted an impressive preseason that surpassed our expectations for him.

Entering Thursday night, Jones had gone 25 of 30 (83.3%) for 369 yards (12.3 yards per attempt), two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 140.1 passer rating. Drawing the start against the Patriots on Thursday night, Jones proceeded to complete all four of his passes for 47 yards (11.8 average) and a 115.6 passer rating.

Check out the touch on this downfield pass to Golden Tate, because it was sweet:

All together, Jones went 29 of 34 (85.2%) for 416 yards (12.1 average), two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 137.3 passer rating this preseason. Now, he heads to the bench with Eli Manning still positioned ahead of him on the depth chart.

Jones did all that he could to emerge with the starting job entering the regular season, but he's going to be forced to wait a little while longer to become the Giants' new starting quarterback. Given just how poorly Manning has played in recent years and just how sharp Jones looked in the preseason, don't be surprised if Jones replaces Manning during the first half of the regular season.

At this point, it feels inevitable.

Josh Gordon immediately impresses

After getting reinstated almost two weeks ago, Gordon made his return to the field on Thursday night. It didn't take him long to remind everyone just how good of a receiver he's capable of being if he can stay on the field.

On the third play of the Patriots' opening series, Gordon hauled in a 19-yard pass from rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Evidently, the Patriots wanted Gordon to shake off the rust, because Gordon ended up getting four total targets on the opening series. He didn't come down with another catch, but as the catch above indicates, Gordon will likely be the Patriots' best downfield threat during the upcoming season -- assuming, of course, he remains eligible to play.

With Gordon and a healthy Demaryius Thomas joining Julian Edelman (all of them started on Thursday night), the Patriots' receiving group is actually slightly deeper than usual, which should help them overcome the loss of Rob Gronkowski.

Cowboys' Olumba pushes for roster spot

As the Cowboys work to figure out who deserves to contribute to the depth of their increasingly talented secondary, second-year cornerback Donovan Olumba has continued to make a case for himself. He's had another strong training camp and impressed at nearly every turn in August, and having spent time on the team's practice squad in 2018 gives him an added edge.

Landing a pick-six in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers only serves to sharpen that edge.