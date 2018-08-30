NFL Week 4 preseason scores, updates: Mayfield, Chubb get Browns off to fast start
Here's everything you need to know about the final week of the NFL preseason
Congratulations, everyone! We made it to the end of the 2018 preseason, which means the regular season is only a week away. It's almost time for real football.
But before we can officially move onto Week 1, there are 16 games to be played on Thursday night, as all 32 teams close out the preseason. Per usual, the vast majority of starters will not play with the regular season a week away.
With that being said, that doesn't mean all important players won't play. In Detroit, we have No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield starting for the Browns. In Chicago, the Bills' quarterbacks have one final chance to claim the starting job. In Denver, former first-round Paxton Lynch will be given a half to prove he belongs on the Broncos' roster while Chad Kelly looks to prove his worth as the team's backup. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Christian Hackenberg is playing against the team that took him in the second round.
Below, you'll find all the updates you need throughout the night.
Scores, schedule
Thursday
Browns at Lions, NFL Network (GameTracker)
Dolphins at Falcons (GameTracker)
Jets at Eagles (GameTracker)
Patriots at Giants (GameTracker)
Colts at Bengals (GameTracker)
Redskins at Ravens (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Buccaneers (GameTracker)
Panthers at Steelers (GameTracker)
Rams at Saints, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Vikings at Titans, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Texans, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Packers at Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Broncos at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)
Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Raiders at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Baker Mayfield, Browns start fast
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, won't start for the Browns when the season begins with Tyrod Taylor locked in as the starter, but he did get the chance to start against the Lions on Thursday. Playing with and against backups, Mayfield immediately proved that he doesn't belong on the field with the type of players who start Week 4 preseason games.
On the team's opening series, Mayfield went 3 of 4 for 55 yards. Here he is connecting with "Hard Knocks" star Devon Cajuste for a 41-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage.
Speaking of Cajuste, he caught two passes for 48 yards on the series. The drive, which went 80 yards on nine plays, ended with a three-yard run by rookie Nick Chubb, who rushed for 30 yards on five carries.
The Browns' offense, with two highly touted rookies, steamrolled the Lions' defense. That's not an unexpected outcome, but it's still nice for the Browns to see as they try to make the leap from bad to competitive.
-
