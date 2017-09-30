NFL Week 4 schedule, Fantasy, injuries, TV, streaming, picks: Chiefs, Falcons eye 4-0

Three weeks are in the books, and there are only two undefeated teams left in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs built off a surprise win in New England on kickoff night, dispatching the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers over the next two weeks behind an explosive offense featuring dynamic rookie running back Kareem Hunt . The Atlanta Falcons survived a tough road game in Chicago in Week 1 and won by inches in Week 3 en route to a 3-0 record. Jared Dubin paired those two undefeateds up against each other in a tale of the tape this week.

Also this week, Sean Wagner-McGough explained why the Dallas Cowboys ' defense won't be able to stop a Los Angeles Rams offense that Sean McVay has cooking; Chris Trapasso previewed the Week 4 matchups that'll have bearing on the top of the 2018 draft, starting with the Battle of Ohio; Jared Dubin breaks down why the Raiders have a blueprint for beating Denver's tough defense; Pete Prisco shares his 10 intriguing things to watch about this weekend's slate; and Ryan Wilson is keeping a running record of all the demonstrations and protests in the NFL.

Are you ready for Week 4? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs while setting your lineups, info on the Week 4 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 4 games.

Dig in and enjoy.

Schedule

Thursday

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Takeaways)

Sunday

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins in London, 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Eagles at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

49ers at Arizona Cardinals , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Washington Redskins at Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

