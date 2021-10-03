It's the fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 4 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Vikings, Justin Jefferson strike first

Browns-Vikings is one of the most underrated matchups this week, but maybe a Minnesota win will get the NFL world to wake up to how well Kirk Cousins is playing. He and star wideout Justin Jefferson connected for the first touchdown of the game.

Darnell Mooney one-handed catch

Hey, the Bears are moving the ball this week! Chicago recorded more yards and points on its first drive (75 yards, seven points) than they did all of Week 3. Justin Fields gets another chance to prove he's the quarterback of the future with Andy Dalton out, and he connected with Mooney for a nice first down. The throw wasn't incredibly accurate, but Mooney was good enough to reel it in.

David Montgomery later punched in the first touchdown of the game from the five-yard line.

Rain could affect Texans-Bills, Lions-Bears and more

It's only the first NFL Sunday of October, but we're already seeing a few games that could be affected by adverse weather conditions. Josh Allen and the Bills are the biggest favorites of the week, at -17.5 at home against the Texans, but it might not be so easy battling Mother Nature. There is an 85% chance of rain from when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET until 4 p.m. ET, with winds in the 9-10 mph range, according to weather.com. That could also make things more difficult for Houston rookie Davis Mills, who's making his second start at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Bears are hoping Justin Fields' second start won't be as sloppy as his first, but the weather at Soldier Field could make that more difficult. There's a 40 to 50% chance of showers during the first three hours of the 1 p.m. ET game against the Lions. The good news is that wind shouldn't be a factor, as it is supposed to reach only 4 to 5 mph.

Elsewhere, there's a 50-60 percent chance of rain in Green Bay for Steelers-Packers, and there could be some light rain for Tom Brady's return to Foxborough in the nightcap. Only light winds are expected in both of those.