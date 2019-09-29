NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Broncos-Jaguars expected to be hit with heavy winds

It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.

You can watch the replays, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati Bengals (preview)

Heavy winds expected in Denver

Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos meeting in Denver was always expected to be a defensive battle, but some strong winds (average of 17 MPH) could make it even tougher for both offenses to get going at Mile High. The over/under was set at 38 heading into the day -- the lowest total of the week. Could be a quiet day for the surging rook Gardner Minshew as well as the aging vet in Joe Flacco.

If you check out weather.com's forecast, it looks like the strongest winds are set to begin right around game time.