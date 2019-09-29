NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Dolphins take lead for first time this year

It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.

Three phases for Patriots

The Patriots have come out swinging in Buffalo and the Bills look overmatched in all three phases. New England came up with a big-time blocked punt toward the end of the first quarter and it resulted in the first career touchdown for special teams star Matthew Slater.

🚨 BLOCKED PUNT ALERT 🚨

Matthew Slater scores his first career touchdown! #GoPats #NEvsBUF



The Dolphins got a lead!

For the first time this year, the Dolphins held a lead! It came thanks to this 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker. (The lead didn't last long, as the Chargers scored on their next drive. But still, baby steps!)

Welcome to Oakland, Trevor Davis

Trevor Davis is making his Raiders debut on Sunday and it didn't take him long to have a major impact. The wideout took an end-around 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to announce his arrival.

The @Raiders just traded for him last week…

Trevor Davis takes an end around 60 yards! #RaiderNation #OAKvsIND



Heavy winds expected in Denver

Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos meeting in Denver was always expected to be a defensive battle, but some strong winds (average of 17 MPH) could make it even tougher for both offenses to get going at Mile High. The over/under was set at 38 heading into the day -- the lowest total of the week. Could be a quiet day for the surging rook Gardner Minshew as well as the aging vet in Joe Flacco.

If you check out weather.com's forecast, it looks like the strongest winds are set to begin right around game time.