NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Dolphins take lead for first time this year
All the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Philadelphia Eagles 34, Green Bay Packers 27 (recap)
Sunday
- Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (preview)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (preview)
- Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (preview)
- Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (preview)
Monday
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati Bengals (preview)
Three phases for Patriots
The Patriots have come out swinging in Buffalo and the Bills look overmatched in all three phases. New England came up with a big-time blocked punt toward the end of the first quarter and it resulted in the first career touchdown for special teams star Matthew Slater.
The Dolphins got a lead!
For the first time this year, the Dolphins held a lead! It came thanks to this 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker. (The lead didn't last long, as the Chargers scored on their next drive. But still, baby steps!)
Welcome to Oakland, Trevor Davis
Trevor Davis is making his Raiders debut on Sunday and it didn't take him long to have a major impact. The wideout took an end-around 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to announce his arrival.
Heavy winds expected in Denver
Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos meeting in Denver was always expected to be a defensive battle, but some strong winds (average of 17 MPH) could make it even tougher for both offenses to get going at Mile High. The over/under was set at 38 heading into the day -- the lowest total of the week. Could be a quiet day for the surging rook Gardner Minshew as well as the aging vet in Joe Flacco.
If you check out weather.com's forecast, it looks like the strongest winds are set to begin right around game time.
-
