NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Dwayne Haskins in at quarterback for Redskins

It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.

Frank Gore joins elite company

The Bills haven't been able to get anything going via the passing game today but Frank Gore did manage to break through the strong Patriots defense for a big 41-yard gain in the second quarter. That run put Gore over 15,000 rushing yards for his career, making him just the fourth player in NFL history to join that club -- joining Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Not bad company!

Brady throws first INT

Tom Brady hasn't looked particularly sharp against the Bills today and he made a terrible red zone decision that resulted in his first interception of the season. The ball ended up in the hands of Micah Hyde and gave the Bills some life in the second quarter.

PICKED!



The Haskins era has begun

Dwayne Haskins is in at QB for the Redskins and he didn't waste a lot of time before showing off what he can do with his legs. Now we'll have to wait and see what he can do with the arm.

Haskins scrambling to the goal line!



Landry goes long

The Browns and Ravens are trading strikes in Baltimore and Jarvis Landry just broke off one of the biggest plays of the day with this nice run after catch to pick up 65 yards.

Jarvis breaking tackles for the 65 yard gain



Three phases for Patriots

The Patriots have come out swinging in Buffalo and the Bills look overmatched in all three phases. New England came up with a big-time blocked punt toward the end of the first quarter and it resulted in the first career touchdown for special teams star Matthew Slater.

🚨 BLOCKED PUNT ALERT 🚨

Matthew Slater scores his first career touchdown! #GoPats #NEvsBUF



The Dolphins got a lead!

For the first time this year, the Dolphins held a lead! It came thanks to this 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker. (The lead didn't last long, as the Chargers scored on their next drive. But still, baby steps!)

Welcome to Oakland, Trevor Davis

Trevor Davis is making his Raiders debut on Sunday and it didn't take him long to have a major impact. The wideout took an end-around 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to announce his arrival.

The @Raiders just traded for him last week…

Trevor Davis takes an end around 60 yards! #RaiderNation #OAKvsIND



Heavy winds expected in Denver

Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos meeting in Denver was always expected to be a defensive battle, but some strong winds (average of 17 MPH) could make it even tougher for both offenses to get going at Mile High. The over/under was set at 38 heading into the day -- the lowest total of the week. Could be a quiet day for the surging rook Gardner Minshew as well as the aging vet in Joe Flacco.

If you check out weather.com's forecast, it looks like the strongest winds are set to begin right around game time.