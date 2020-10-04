It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 4 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.

Schedule

Thursday

Broncos 37, Jets 28 (Recap)

Sunday

Chargers at Buccaneers (GameTracker)

Ravens at Washington (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Panthers (GameTracker)

Browns at Cowboys (GameTracker)

Saints at Lions (GameTracker)

Vikings at Texans (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Bengals (GameTracker)

Giants at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Colts at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Patriots at Chiefs, 7:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Falcons at Packers, 8:50 p.m. ET (Preview)

Wilson continues to cook

Russell Wilson continues to build a strong MVP case. After a somewhat slow start to the week against a frisky Dolphins pass defense, Wilson got rolling at the end of the half. While rolling out to his left, Wilson squared up and delivered a perfect deep pass to David Moore. Later in the drive, Wilson would find Travis Homer for a TD.

Herbert throws a perfect back-shoulder TD

The rookie QB continues to shine as the Chargers take a surprising lead over the Bucs into halftime. The back-shoulder toss is one of the NFL's most difficult to complete so it's an excellent sign that Herbert is already completing them. On this TD, Herbert puts the ball in the perfect spot -- a perfect back-shoulder TD. The rookie has been very exciting thus far.

Bridgewater puts the juke moves on

Teddy Bridgewater made one of the better comebacks in NFL history when he returned to action after a devastating knee injury that threatened his career. If anyone was curious, Bridgewater's athleticism has returned to him. Bridgewater left defenders with broken ankles on a TD run where he flashed the nifty moves to get into the end zone.

Brady throws another pick six

In Week 1, Tom Brady threw a pick six that changed the game when the Saints grabbed seven points and stole the momentum. In Week 4, Brady threw another pick six, this time to Chargers defensive back Michael Davis. The Chargers are putting up a strong fight as 7.5-point underdogs in this one and we've got ourselves a game. Brady is still adjusting to life without Mike Evans, who left the game earlier with an injury.

Lamb catches first career TD

CeeDee Lamb has made some fantastic plays for the Cowboys through the first three weeks but he still hasn't gotten on the scoreboard. That all changed in Week 4. Lamb caught his first career TD catch on an excellent deep throw from Dak Prescott. The Prescott to Lamb connection continues to grow and only get stronger. The Browns fans have to be shaking their heads on this one as it looked like a completely busted coverage.

Landry gets OBJ involved early

Both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have acknowledged their opportunities might come down in 2020 as the Browns continue to trample over everyone in the run game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, that wasn't the case on their opening drive against the Cowboys. On an awesome trick play, the Browns ran a reverse to Landry designed for him to get the ball downfield to Beckham on a long pass. Landry dropped the ball in the bucket for Beckham and the Browns got on the board first.

Holding penalties down across the league

Entering Sunday, through the first 49 games of the season, officials have thrown flags for 101 offensive holding penalties. That's 59% fewer than in 2019 and 45% lower than the previous five-year average. This is a massive change for the NFL and it has greatly impacted the product on the field. Not only is the pace of the game faster for viewers, but with less stoppages, the game is moving faster overall. The major change in how the game has been officiated has also led to more points -- and offense overall -- across the league.