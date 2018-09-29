NFL Week 4 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Cowboys, Raiders cover

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections. He also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark in against the spread picks. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, he's back and ready to crush his SuperContest selections again in 2018. Using the Las Vegas SuperContest lines for Week 4, we can tell you White loves the Cowboys (-3) at home against the Lions.

"I'm fading the Lions coming off an emotional first win for their head coach against his former team," White told SportsLine. "The Lions are getting absolutely gashed on the ground, giving up an NFL-worst 5.4 yards per carry. That plays right into the Cowboys' strength, as they average a league-best 6.0 yards per carry. Dallas' defense has played really well despite their 1-2 record, holding each of their first three opponents under 300 yards while ranking fourth in both net yards per attempt allowed and yards per carry allowed. I expect the Cowboys to roll here."

And a massive shocker: White is backing the winless Raiders (-2.5) to cover at home against the Browns.

"It's time for the Raiders to earn their first win of the year," White told SportsLine. "Baker Mayfield should be an upgrade at QB for the [Browns] offense, but I don't expect him to have success right away. The Browns' rushing offense loses a key weapon with Tyrod Taylor on the bench, as the team's running backs have managed just 3.5 yards per carry. Derek Carr is completing 76.6 percent of his passes, yet is still fifth in net yards per attempt. The offense ranks third in plays per drive, fourth in yards per drive and 23 in points per drive, which will normalize eventually."

White also is calling for a road favorite to get absolutely shocked on Sunday. And who it is may surprise you.

So who else is White backing in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 4, plus see which underdog is going to shock the world, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.