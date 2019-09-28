NFL Week 4 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Texans, Buccaneers cover

There's plenty of NFL news to consider heading into Sunday's action. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will miss four to eight weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Despite losing their star back, the Giants remain three-point favorites over the Washington Redskins in a heated NFC East battle. The Saints (+2.5), meanwhile, pulled off a shocking upset of the Seahawks on the road last week behind Alvin Kamara's dominant performance, but now they'll face an undefeated Dallas Cowboys team. Should Kamara and the underdog Saints be among your top NFL picks on Sunday? Can the Chargers rebound from a disappointing 27-20 loss by taking down the 0-3 Miami Dolphins on Sunday? And will Josh Allen lead the Bills (+7) to their fourth straight victory to start the season against a Patriots team that has beaten Buffalo in eight of their last 10 meetings? Those are the types of questions fans will have to ask themselves before locking in their Week 4 NFL predictions. Picking NFL games has been extremely profitable if you've listened to CBS Sports NFL editor R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL expert picks over the last two-plus seasons, you'd be up over $3,300. Smart bettors tail his selections.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst, and over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 212-161 on NFL against the spread picks. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has also cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. Now, he's back and ready to crush his SuperContest selections again in 2019.

So far this season, White has nailed 10 of his 15 SuperContest selections, easily cashing with the Lions (+6.5), Rams (-3) and Steelers (+6.5) last week. This week, we can tell you White is high on the Houston Texans (-4.5) at home against the Panthers.

"The look-ahead line was Texans -5.5, so it appears the market has a lot of faith that Kyle Allen can continue to shine on the road this week," White told SportsLine. "I'm playing against that optimism with this pick. Houston is top-10 in points per drive despite playing good defenses and they're a relatively healthy team. We're getting a ton of value by backing the Texans in a matchup where the home team should be favored by seven."

And a massive shocker: White is picking the Buccaneers (+9.5) to cover on the road against the Rams.

"I love fading the Rams in this spot," White told SportsLine. "They didn't look all that great against a Cleveland defense missing its entire starting secondary on Sunday night and they'll have to hit the road for a Thursday night matchup after this one. This is a game the Rams will expect to win away from the prime time lights, but this Bucs' defense had played well before their second-half meltdown last week, and I can see Todd Bowles giving the Rams' offensive line fits. My power ratings say this line should be Rams -7.5, so this is plenty of value on top of being a prime spot to fade the favorite."

