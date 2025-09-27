September is storm season for Florida, so it's always important to monitor the weather for any game taking place in the Sunshine State early in the season. Let's look at the NFL Week 4 games that could be impacted by weather, with the two notable ones both in Florida.

Eagles at Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

As of now, there is a 25% chance of precipitation and a 5% chance of thunderstorms in Tampa for Sunday afternoon, but things can change quickly with Florida September weather. This total opened at 46.5 and has since fallen to 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but a key factor for that move is how many injuries the Buccaneers are dealing with on the offensive side of the ball.

Jets at Dolphins (Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET)

It's a Monday Night Football doubleheader, with this AFC East clash serving as the first leg. There is a 55% chance of precipitation and a 33% chance of thunderstorms during the day on Monday, but those marks drop to 10% and 1%, respectively, by the evening. Even though it's a small chance, there's still a chance, and that's enough to put this game on the watch list for weather monitoring.