NFL Week 5 Fantasy, DFS Advice: Should you start Rob Gronkowski, Andrew Luck? Plus a sleeper WR

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night in New England with the Patriots hosting the Colts in a game where the Pats are heavily favored (-10 as of Thursday morning) and getting reinforcements (Julian Edelman is coming back).

Rob Gronkowsk is also expected to play, although nothing is official until the inactives are announced on Thursday evening. So should you play Gronk in fantasy? What about Andrew Luck without T.Y. Hilton? Is it to early to roll the dice with Julian Edelman?

To talk all things Colts-Pats, Heath Cummings (a must follow on Twitter @HeathCummingsSr) joined me on the Pick Six Podcast -- our DAILY NFL show, subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- to break down everything from a fantasy perspective.

Heath and I also rip through the DFS slate -- he's got a great sleeper for the Bengals-Dolphins game -- and talk streaming quarterbacks and who to fill in for your injured/struggling tight end. He also let's me know if I'm an idiot for trading A.J. Green for Travis Kelce.

Then SportsLine's Stephen Oh stops by to talk about the best over/unders of the week and which DFS sleepers you should be targeting.

Take a listen to the full show below and make sure to subscribe to get your daily dose of NFL podcasting.