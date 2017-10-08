NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Patriots 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Chargers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns vs. New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

49ers at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Houston Texans , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)