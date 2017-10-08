NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Everything you need to know heading into Week 5 is right here

Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday
Patriots 19,  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  14 (Takeaways)

Sunday
 Arizona Cardinals  at  Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills  at  Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers  at  Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Steelers vs.  Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Chargers  at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns vs.  New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
49ers at  Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Dolphins vs.  Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens  at  Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Rams  vs.  Seattle Seahawks , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers  at  Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker
Chiefs at  Houston Texans , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker

Monday
Minnesota Vikings  at  Chicago Bears , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

