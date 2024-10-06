Welcome to the Week 5 grades!

There weren't a lot of offensive fireworks around the NFL through the first four weeks of the season, but that changed in Week 5 with quarterbacks taking over. Over the first four weeks, there was only one instance where a QB threw for at least 330 yards with three touchdowns (Jordan Love), but that changed in Week 5 with FOUR quarterbacks hitting those marks so far, including two in the same game.

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow put on a show during Baltimore's wild 41-38 overtime win in Cincinnati. Jackson threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns while Burrow threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns (Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco are the other two quarterbacks who threw for at least 330 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5).

Basically, it's been a wild week so far. There have been eight games played through 1 p.m. on Sunday and we're grading them all, so let's get to the grades, starting with Baltimore's big win.

Baltimore 41-38 over Cincinnati in OT

B Ravens The Ravens defense couldn't stop Joe Burrow, but that didn't matter, because Lamar Jackson was around to save the day. The Ravens QB had one of the most impressive passing days of his entire career on Sunday with 348 yards and four touchdowns. Every time it looked like the Ravens might be out of it, Jackson would get them back in it. He kept the Bengals defense guessing by completing his 26 passes to nine different receivers. Seven of those were caught by Zay Flowers, who had a monstrous game with 111 yards. If Jackson continues to throw the ball like this, the Ravens are going to be nearly impossible to beat. Baltimore also got a confidence-boosting performance from Justin Tucker, who hit a 56-yard field goal to tie things in the fourth quarter before hitting the game-winner in OT. With three straight wins, the Ravens suddenly look like the best team in the AFC North. B- Bengals The Bengals let this one slip away. Joe Burrow threw a career-high five touchdown passes, but those went to waste due to some late mistakes, some conservative coaching and a defense that couldn't stop Lamar Jackson. Although Burrow played perfect football for nearly 57 minutes, he threw an interception late in the game that led to a game-tying field goal. The defense did a great job of bottling up Derrick Henry for most of the game, but then gave up a 51-yard run in OT that set up the game-winning field goal. Zac Taylor called a great game on offense, but then the Bengals went totally conservative in overtime with three runs, which forced Cincinnati to settle for a 53-yard field goal that Evan McPherson missed due to a bad hold. This team is good, but it's not good enough to overcome mistakes like that. At 1-4, the Bengals season is now hanging on by a thread.

Houston 23-20 over Buffalo

C Bills If Josh Allen struggles, it's almost impossible for the Bills to win and Allen had one of the worst games of his career. The Bills QB completed just nine passes on 30 attempts (30%), which was the fewest completions by a QB with at least 30 passing attempts since 1992. The Bills defense came up with multiple big plays, including an interception and a strip-sack of C.J. Stroud that both came in the fourth quarter, but the offense couldn't capitalize. Also, Sean McDermott made a questionable decision to call for three passes from his own end zone with 32 seconds left when he simply could have played for overtime. If Allen plays better, the Bills probably win, so no one in Buffalo should be panicking, but this was a brutal loss for the Bills. B Texans Not many defenses are able contain Josh Allen, but the Texans managed that in this game and that's a big reason why Houston was able to win. The Texans had Allen on the run, which led to quite a few erratic passes from the Bills QB, who totaled just 185 yards. Offensively, the Texans weren't perfect. C.J. Stroud turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter, but he did throw for 331 yards, including a short pass that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning 59-yard field goal. With this win over the Bills, the Texans are probably feeling like they can beat anyone in the NFL.

Chicago 36-10 over Carolina

F Panthers The Panthers offense got a big spark after Andy Dalton was given the starting job, but it seems like that spark has now been extinguished. The Panthers actually had an impressive opening drive that ended with a Chuba Hubbard TD, but the wheels fell off the wagon after that. It also didn't help that the Panthers defense got carved up by Caleb Williams, who threw for 304 yards. At this point, it feels like it doesn't matter who's at QB for Carolina, this team just isn't going to win too many more games this season with the talent it has.

A+ Bears This game went about as perfectly as possible for the Bears: Caleb Williams had a breakout day and the defense looked dominant. For the first time this season, Williams looked to be in TOTAL command of the Bears offense on a day where he completed 69% of his passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, which both went to DJ Moore. Williams had a strong connection with Moore who caught five passes for 105 yards. With Williams looking better every week, the Bears could turn into a surprising playoff contender this year, especially when you add in the fact that their defense has also been strong.

Miami 15-10 over New England

C+ Dolphins The Dolphins made a lot of big mistakes in this game, but since they were playing the Patriots, it didn't matter. On special teams alone, they had a missed field goal, a botched field goal attempt after a bad snap and they gave up a blocked punt, but the defense played so well that Miami was able to overcome that. In his second start, Tyler Huntley struggled some, but he did lead an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Alec Ingold scoring what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. With their performance, the Dolphins probably wouldn't have beaten too many teams, but they played well enough to beat the Patriots. C- Patriots With the roster they have, the Patriots aren't going to win unless they play a nearly perfect game and they didn't come close to playing a perfect game. Jerod Mayo continues to stick with Jacoby Brissett, but maybe he'll change his mind after this loss. The Patriots had four straight possessions in the second half where they could have taken control of the game, but the offense sputtered each time. If the Patriots can't beat this Dolphins team, they might not win another game.

Washington 34-13 over Cleveland

F Browns It might be time for the Browns to blow everything up and start over. This team seems to hit a new low every week and in Washington, it hit rock bottom. Deshaun Watson had another ugly performance that included a lost fumble and an interception. At some point, the Browns have to think giving someone else a chance. The Cleveland offense couldn't move the ball against a Commanders defense that had surrendered the seventh-most yards in the NFL through five weeks. The Browns defense had been the one bright spot for Cleveland through the first few weeks, but it got dominated by a Commanders offense that piled up 434 yards. This was a nightmare performance for a team that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. A+ Commanders The Commanders were so good in this game that they were able to bench Jayden Daniels for the entire fourth quarter. Before he left, though, he terrorized the Browns defense on a day where he totaled 320 yards with 238 of that coming through the air. Daniels thoroughly outplayed Deshaun Watson, who was the one that looked like the rookie QB in this game. As good as Daniels was, Washington's defense was better. Although the defense had struggled some this season, it played nearly perfectly against Cleveland, shutting the Browns down on third down (they went 1 of 13) while holding them to 212 yards. That's now two straight games where the defense has looked dominant and if the defense keeps playing as well as the offense, there's no reason this team can't win the NFC East.

Jacksonville 37-34 over Indianapolis

B- Colts It's hard to crush Indianapolis for this loss. The Colts were down to their backup QB and they ALMOST still won. Joe Flacco diced up the Jaguars secondary for 359 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts had six different receivers catch at least three passes with Alec Pierce leading the way (134 yards and a TD). The problem for the Colts, though, is that their defense couldn't stop the big play. The Jags had THREE plays in the game that went for 60 yards or more and when you're giving up that many home runs in the NFL, you're going to lose. B+ Jaguars The 0-4 Jaguars were desperate for a win and they played like a desperate team. Doug Pederson put this game in the hands of his quarterback and Trevor Lawrence responded by throwing for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns. Lawerence came up especially clutch during a fourth quarter where he went 10 of 12 for 117 yards and a TD. The Jaguars had a well-rounded offense with Tank Bigsby going for over 100 yards on the ground (101) and Brian Thomas Jr. going over 100 yards through the air (122 yards). If the offense looks like this, the Jaguars might be able to scratch and claw their way into the playoff race by late November, but the defense will certainly need to play better if that's going to happen.

Minnesota 23-17 over N.Y. Jets in London

C Jets At the start of the 2024 season, Aaron Rodgers was the oldest player in the NFL and he's playing like the oldest player in the NFL, which isn't a good thing for New York. The Jets offense continues to look totally out of sync and a big reason for that is because Rodgers is struggling with his accuracy. Rodgers completed just 53.7% of his passes while also tying a career-high with three interceptions, including a pick six in the first half. The Jets defense forced two turnovers while holding Minnesota to one offensive touchdown, but that wasn't enough because Rodgers and the offense are playing so poorly. Garrett Wilson caught 13 passes, but it took 22 targets to get him there. This was the kind of offensive performance that might be enough to convince the Jets that they need to make a trade for Davante Adams. C+ Vikings The Vikings have been piling up points this season, but even when their offense doesn't show up, they proved that they can still win games. Minnesota improved to 5-0 thanks to a defense that beat up on Aaron Rodgers. Not only did the Vikings sack him three times, but the opportunistic defense also came away with three interceptions, including a pick six by Andrew Van Ginkel in the first quarter. Stephon Gilmore also had an impressive game-sealing pick on New York's final offensive possession in the fourth quarter. Although the offense wasn't flashy, the Vikings proved they can beat you in multiple ways and they continue to look like one of the best teams in the NFC.

Atlanta 36-30 over Tampa Bay in OT (Thursday)