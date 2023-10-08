Welcome to the Week 5 grades!

For the second straight week, the winner of the ugliest loss award goes to the New England Patriots. It's hard to put into perspective how ugly this loss was for New England, but we're going to try and do it anyway. The Patriots' 34-0 setback to the Saints was:

Largest home shutout loss in Patriots history

The first back-to-back 30-point losses for Patriots since 1970

Second-largest loss of Bill Belichick's career (largest was last week against the Cowboys)

Largest shutout loss AND largest home loss of Belichick's career

Also, the Patriots have now been outscored 72-3 in their last two games. In news that probably won't come as a surprise to anyone, the Patriots are getting an 'F' this week. With that in mind, let's get to the grades so we can see how every other team did this week.

Jacksonville 25-20 over Buffalo in London

A- Jaguars The Jaguars might want to think about moving all of their games to London. For the second straight week, the Jags played in London and for the second straight week, they won. The Bills had no answers for a well-rounded Jags offense that saw Travis Etienne (181 total yards, two touchdowns) and Calvin Ridley (seven catches, 122 yards) both have huge games. The Jags defense was also impressive, especially during a first half where it held the Bills to just 122 yards. If the Jags proved one thing in this game, it's that they can play with the best teams in the AFC.

C- Bills This was an ugly game for Buffalo. The Bills had no rushing attack and every passing play was an adventure with Josh Allen facing constant pressure. The defense wasn't much better on a day where it gave up 474 yards of offense to Jacksonville. To make matters worse, the Bills lost several players to injury, including Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones. This London trip couldn't have gone worse for the Bills.



Atlanta 21-19 over Houston

B- Texans The Texans played well enough to win, but their defense faded down the stretch with the Falcons scoring on their final three possessions of the game. The Texans also couldn't put any pressure on Desmond Ridder, who was sacked exactly zero times. With no pressure, Ridder sat back and picked the Texans apart. If there's one positive takeaway for the Texans from this game, it's that C.J. Stroud continues to look like a franchise QB. Stroud led a key TD drive last in the fourth quarter that briefly gave Houston the lead. There's no reason this team can't compete for the division title in a wide-open AFC South. B Falcons After struggling in each of the past two weeks, Desmond Ridder finally managed to turn things around. The beleaguered quarterback threw for 329 yards and a TD and the most impressive part is how he played in the fourth quarter. With the game on the line, Ridder went 5 of 5 for 44 yards to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal on the final play. The Falcons roster is talented enough to compete for the NFC South title as long as Ridder is playing well and he definitely played well on Sunday.

Detroit 42-24 over Carolina

A Lions The Lions were an unstoppable force against Carolina. Offensively, they were able to move the ball at will with Jared Goff playing nearly perfect football (He threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns). David Montgomery, who totaled 129 yards and a touchdown, continues to look like one of the smartest signings of the NFL offseason. The only thing more impressive than the Lions offense was their defense. It was almost like the Lions knew what the Panthers were going to do before they even did it. The Lions were already good and they seem to be getting better every week, which should scare the rest of the NFL. D- Panthers Bryce Young's rookie season continues to be a nightmare for the Panthers. Carolina turned the ball over three times in the first half with two of those coming on interceptions by Young, including a pick that came on a screen pass. The problem for the Panthers is the Lions ended up getting 21 points off of those turnovers. If Young doesn't get better soon, it's going to be a long year for the Panthers, who are now 0-5, making them the only winless team in the NFL.

Indianapolis 23-16 over Tennessee

C Titans The Titans went into Week 5 with the best rushing defense in the AFC, but that won't be case after they got gashed up by Indy. The Colts piled up 193 rushing yards on a day where Indy's offensive line manhandled the Titans up front. The Titans defense also struggled on third down with Indy converting 8 of 13 attempts. The defense also couldn't get off the field during a pivotal drive in the fourth quarter where the Colts burnt more than seven minutes off the clock. If the defense starts getting steamrolled like this regularly, it's going to be tough for the Titans to win games. B+ Colts On a day where Jonathan Taylor returned, it was Zach Moss who stole the show for Indianapolis. The Colts running back ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 carries. It was a wildly impressive performance considering the Titans were only surrendering 70 rushing yards per game headed into Week 5. The Colts also got a surprisingly good performance from Gardner Minshew, who completed 11 of 14 passes fo 155 yards after Anthony Richardson went out with a shoulder injury. The defense wasn't perfect, but it did come up with some big plays including a fourth-and-1 stop in the fourth quarter. With Moss playing so well, it will be interesting to see how Indy handles playing time at the running back position going forward.

Miami 31-16 over N.Y. Giants

D Giants If the Giants learned one thing in this game, it's that they don't have the offense to keep up with a team like Miami. The Giants' offensive line has struggled for most of the season and those struggles continued on Sunday with the line surrendering seven sacks. The Giants couldn't move the ball against a Dolphins defense that gave up 48 points last week. The only Giants TD in the game came from the defense when Jason Pinnock returned an interception 102 yards for a score. That was about the only highlight for a defense that surrendered 524 yards, which is the second-highest total the Giants have given up over the past 10 years. A- Dolphins The Dolphins continue to have the most explosive offense in the NFL, but even the most explosive offense can hit a speed bump once in awhile. The Dolphins piled up more than 500 yards of offense, but two interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa allowed the Giants to stay in the game (One of those interceptions was a 102-yard pick-six). Other than that, the Dolphins were nearly perfect with De'Von Achane (165 total yards, one TD) and Tyreek Hill (eight catches for 181 yards and one TD) both having monster games. The Dolphins defense was also rock solid this game. The unit suffocated Daniel Jones, who got sacked six times before leaving the game with a neck injury. This was a strong bounce-back game for Miami following the loss to Buffalo last week.

New Orleans 34-0 over New England

A+ Saints The Saints defense opened this game by punching the Patriots in the mouth and then it proceeded to bully New England for four straight quarters. Not only did the defense force three turnovers, including a pick-six by Tyrann Mathieu in the first quarter, but they also shut down the Patriots on third down, holding them to just a 1 of 12 showing. The offense wasn't flashy, but it got the job done, especially Alvin Kamara, who totaled 97 yards and a touchdown in just his second game back from suspension. The Saints seem to have come back to life after losing two straight games. F Patriots The Patriots weren't just bad, they were embarrassingly bad. Mac Jones threw a pick-six in the first quarter and things only got worse from there for the offense. Jones was bad, but it's not all his fault that he was bad: He has no one to throw to and he got no help from his offensive line or the Patriots' ground attack. This team has now been blown out in two straight weeks and it's worth wondering if Bill Belichick's seat is starting to get warm in New England.

Pittsburgh 17-10 over Baltimore

Chicago 40-20 over Washington (Thursday)

A+ Bears On a day where Dick Butkus passed away just hours before kickoff, the Bears seemed to channel the inner-spirit of their legendary linebacker. Justin Fields player a nearly perfect first half, throwing for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears shot out to a 27-3 lead. Fields ended up throwing for 282 yards with almost ALL of that going to D.J. Moore, who finished with 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. As good as the offense was, the biggest surprise for the Bears was the play of their defense. Going into the game, the Bears had only totaled two sacks through four weeks, but they more than DOUBLED that total by picking up five sacks on Sam Howell. This was a masterful performance from a team that looked much better than its 0-4 record.

F Commanders The Commanders played so badly that giving them an "F" is almost too generous. Washington was especially bad in the first half, with the offense and defense both falling on their face to start the game. In the first two quarters, the Commanders totaled just 84 yards of offense against a Bears defense that has struggled all year. Not to be outdone, the defense was even worse, surrendering more than 300 yards in the first half alone. The most embarrassing part of this game for the Commanders is that Sam Howell got sacked five times by a defense that only had two sacks through the first four weeks. This was an all-around failure for a team that's suddenly fading fast after a 2-0 start.



